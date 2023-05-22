Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares Health Update on 4-Year-Old Daughter After Emergency Surgery

Watch : Alfonso Ribeiro's Daughter Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Alfonso Ribeiro's daughter is recovering well after a scooter accident.

Ava is on the mend since undergoing emergency surgery one day before her 4th birthday, her mom and Alfonso's wife Angela shared on Instagram Stories.

"She's doing better and better each day," Angela said in response to a fan question last week, per a screenshot obtained by People. "She has certainly been [a] trooper this past week."

The update comes almost a week after Angela said that Ava suffered injuries May 12. "I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today," Angela wrote on Instagram. "I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava's birthday party that 'we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.'"

However, Ava "crashed off a sit-down scooter" the same day, resulting in an urgent medical procedure that would "hopefully, eventually have little scaring on her face and arms."