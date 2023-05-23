Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale 2023: Shop 40% Off Deals on Home Decor, Dresses, Jewelry & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While Memorial Day isn't for a few more days, the Memorial Day sales are already in full swing. If you're looking for the best Memorial Day deals to shop, you're at the right place. We have the rundown on all the top home and fashion finds from Anthropologie's limited-time Memorial Day event, and you certainly don't want to miss out on these amazing deals.
Anthropologie is currently hosting its up to 40% off savings event on home decor, candles, furniture and more. There are tons of stylish and versatile pieces to sift through, whether you're looking for some new mugs to add to your collection or an elegant throw blanket. Not only does Anthropologie have amazing home deals to shop from, but their sale section is also filled with lots of fashionable finds, from dresses and heels to vintage jewelry and trendy tops.
Basically, there are thousands of deals to shop from over at Anthropologie right now, until the 29th. If you don't know where to begin your hunt for the most stylish finds, don't worry. We did the shopping for you. Continue ahead to get the very best Anthropologie Memorial Day deals.
Shop the best home deals during Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale:
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug
This monogram mug has hundreds of glowing reviews. Not only do the customizable mugs look great, but they're also durable and well-made. Now is the perfect time to snag one for yourself, or even as a gift.
Eyelet Agate Coaster
These gorgeous coasters are perfect for hosting, and will win you tons of compliments. The unique and functional stone coasters are equally sturdy and pretty, and currently on sale for just $11.
Luna Bakeware Spoon Rest
This little spoon rest will be a beautiful addition to your kitchen. The floral decor is especially perfect for the spring and summer. You can currently get the scalloped spoon rest on sale for just $10.
Market Dishcloths, Set of 4
Reviewers love these ultra-soft dish cloths because they look "so cute" and "dry quickly." You can pick up the set of four for just $13 right now.
Capri Blue Mini Volcano Capiz Glass Jar Candle
If you're looking to get candles without paying full price, Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale is the place to shop. There are so many candles on sale at amazing prices, like this clean and fragrant Capri Blue one that comes in a beautiful glass jar.
Maeve Ernestine Bath Mat
This plush bath mat will add a pop of color to your bathroom. The mat comes in four different colors and in sizes small and large, which are both on sale for a limited time.
Mark D. Sikes Throw Blanket
This throw blanket is simply stunning. The elegant, maximalist floral design is the perfect finishing touch for your bed or sofa. You can get the luxe throw blanket for under $100 for a limited time.
Venezia Acrylic Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Add these gorgeous wine glasses to your wine cart ASAP. The acrylic glasses are durable and dishwasher safe, and the set of four is currently on sale for just $28.
Avalene Nightstand
This gorgeous nightstand is stylish, durable and has just the right amount of storage space. The walnut veneer and eucalyptus wood nightstand has antique brass-finished hardware. You can shop the nightstand for almost $200 off its original price.
Shiny Mini Latte Bowls, Set of 4
These top-rated latte bowls are perfect for serving small snacks, dips, sauces and on cheese boards. When you're not using them, they look just as cute as shelf decor. The set of four is currently on sale for just $14.
Shop the best fashion deals during Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale:
Pilcro Oversized Poplin Shirt
This oversized button-down shirt is perfect for those warm summer days, whether you're headed to the beach or to brunch. How cute are those puff sleeves?
Dolce Vita Ashby Heels
Slip into these Dolce Vita Ashby Heels for any summer occasion. You can wear the braided platform heels with a sundress or a pair of jeans and a blouse.
Endless Rose Mock-Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress
Are you in your quiet luxury era? If so, you need to get this elegant mini dress. The black and white look is flattering, super chic and easy to style. Those faux gold buttons add a definite pop.
Ribbed Vintage Hooped Earrings
Add a vintage touch to your jewelry collection with these ribbed hooped earrings. They come in gold or silver for just $25!
Sunday in Brooklyn Shine Halter Top
This shimmering halter top is so easy to dress up or down. You can pair it with jeans and flats for something more casual, or finish off the look with a mini skirt and heels for a more elevated feel.
By Anthropologie Silky Deep-V Top
This silky deep v-neck top will be a staple in your summer wardrobe. The flowing sleeves are so pretty, and the cinched waist gives off a super flattering appearance.
Faux Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag
This faux leather crossbody bag will become your go-to for everyday use. It's spacious, versatile and the black will pair well with everything. If you want a pop of color, snag the green one instead.
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Cutwork Top
This off-the-shoulder cutwork top will take a front row spot in your summer wardrobe. You can pair the chic look with shorts, mini skirts and trousers.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
