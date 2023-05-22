Toddlers and Tiaras' Eden Wood Is All Grown Up Graduating High School As Valedictorian

Watch : Haley Joel & Emily Osment Talk Growing Up as Child Stars

Eden Wood has another crown under her belt.

The former Toddlers and Tiaras star recently graduated high school as valedictorian.

"Alumni Status," she captioned a black and white photo of her in her cap and gown, holding her diploma. "#valedictorian #classof2023 #graduated #edenwood #highschoolgrad #ontocollege."

Up next for the 18-year-old? College in her home state of Arkansas where she'll pursue a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

"I want to do something that I love." Eden told Today in an interview published May 22. "I don't want to be stuck doing a job that's boring. I've been in a front of a camera my whole life, so this feels like the perfect fit."

After all, she's no stranger to being on-air as she appeared in the TLC reality show in 2009 to 2011 before landing her own spin-off Eden's World in 2012.

While she called it "an exciting time," she ultimately decided to step away from the spotlight in fifth grade to be an average kid.