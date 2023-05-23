These $26 Amazon Flats Come in 31 Colors & Have 3,700+ Five-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As it turns out, ballet flats are eternal. While we thought the style was a thing of the past, the dainty, elegant look has made an adamant comeback in recent months, thanks to some of the most coveted designer labels.

The truth, however, is that you actually can find ballet flats that are cute, comfortable and chic at an affordable price. Just check out these pointed-toe flats from Amazon that are currently on sale for $26.

With over 3,700 glowing ratings, the budget-friendly and stylish flats do not disappoint. The look comes in 31 different color options, each as chic and versatile as the next. You can pair them with trousers and a blazer for those days in the office, or a sundress and cute jewelry for a warm weather brunch with the girls.

One reviewer raves, "I love these shoes! I bought them for traveling and they are absolutely a great buy. They are very soft, supportive, and form fitting at the toes with stretch. I wear a regular size 8 and fit as expected. Highly recommend!"

Another says, "Absolutely the most comfortable ballet-style shoe I've ever worn, hands down. Most fit tight across the top of your foot and rub the heal; this one does neither. It really is a comfortable shoe and is exactly what I was looking for."

If you want to try out the ballet flats for yourself, scroll below to pick up a pair while they're on sale.