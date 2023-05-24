Why We're Falling For Love Seen Lashes From RHONY's Jenna Lyons

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Close your eyes (gently). Picture this: A high-end line of fake lashes that are easy for you to use, remove, clean, and store. Lashes perfected by a team of designers and beauty enthusiasts alike. Lashes that were built "cut, glued, tweezed, removed, added again," and "built strand by strand" on a 21-person crew. A group that encompassed "different ages, ethnicities, eye shapes and beauty aspirations."

Open them again, and you're looking at Love Seen. The brain child of renowned designer and upcoming Real Housewives of New York cast member Jenna Lyons and her fellow team of lash enthusiasts, Love Seen makes fabulous falsies designed for everyone.

Whether you're in the market for an understated, everyday look, or prefer to throw subtlety out the window, you'll find something in this list to be excited about.

They also make makeup artist-approved lash glue, adorable carrying cases with mirrors for touchups on the go, and, drumroll please....cleaning kits. Oh, and did I forget to mention how affordable they are? Because you won't see anything on this list of Love Seen fake lashes over $50.