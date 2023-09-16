Get the RHONY Look With Jenna Lyons' Love Seen Lashes, Starting at Just $19

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Close your eyes (gently). Picture this: A high-end line of fake lashes that are easy for you to use, remove, clean, and store. Lashes perfected by a team of designers and beauty enthusiasts alike. Lashes that were built "cut, glued, tweezed, removed, added again," and "built strand by strand" on a 21-person crew. A group that encompassed "different ages, ethnicities, eye shapes and beauty aspirations."
Open them again, and you're looking at Love Seen. The brain child of renowned designer and upcoming Real Housewives of New York cast member Jenna Lyons and her fellow team of lash enthusiasts, Love Seen makes fabulous falsies designed for everyone.
Whether you're in the market for an understated, everyday look, or prefer to throw subtlety out the window, you'll find something in this list to be excited about.
They also make makeup artist-approved lash glue, adorable carrying cases with mirrors for touchups on the go, and, drumroll please....cleaning kits. Oh, and did I forget to mention how affordable they are? Because you won't see anything on this list of Love Seen fake lashes over $50.
Love Seen Classic Kit Brown
Love Seen's Classic Kit is the perfect intro to the line. It includes three of their most popular and versatile styles: The Luca, the Iris, and the Jack. Per the brand, expect "eye-opening curl and fluttery length."
Love Seen Drew 3D Lashes
One of the line's sassiest offerings deserves to be described by the label itself. The Drew 3D offers "a natural look with exxxtra volume," as well as "an eye-opening curl," and a clear band that means eyeliner is totally optional. Plus, this set is "made with a process which makes them fluffier and more voluminous than regular lashes."
Love Seen Luca Lashes
Bat your lashes for Luca, the red carpet-ready design with a "staggered length" silhouette that "mimics natural lashes." Like the Drew 3D, its clear band makes wearing eyeliner a choice — not a necessity.
Love Seen Aloe Lashes
Aloe's "tapered fibers" offer a "clean" look without sacrificing Love Seen's signature volume.
Love Seen Singles
This set of singles encourages you to create completely personalized looks with each use.
Love Seen Jack Lashes
Bring "fluttery length," "cat-eye shape," and an elongated look to the party with a pair of Jacks.
Love Seen The Singles
This set of 32 (!) individual lashes encourages you to rock a customized look whenever the day calls for it.
Love Seen The Cleaning Kit
Love Seen's Cleaning Kit (they really did think of everything) comes with a silicone lash tray, ultrafine spray bottle, collapsible spoolie, and a travel case. Keep those lashes debris-free and fluffy AF.
Love Seen Jenna's Red Carpet Kit
Add va-va-voom glamour to whatever occasion strikes your fancy with this trio of the Noor, Inez, and Levi looks.
Love Seen Jenna's Everyday Kit
This everyday kit includes sets of Jenna's personal picks: The Iris, Luca, and Cate lashes.
Love Seen Little Glazed Box Pink
With its "sturdy construction in a vibrant, satin finish" and a "surprise interior mirror" that's ideal for "last-minute touch-ups," this sweetly pink case is like "a 1BR for your lashes," all per the brand.
Love Seen Little Glazed Box Yellow
Yellow is my personal favorite color, so I had to include this on the list. It's the same product as the pink case above, just in a sunny shade!
