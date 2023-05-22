Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Finally Dips Out of Her and Tom Sandoval's $2 Million Home

Ariana Madix is raising her glasses high—and packing them up in bubble wrap.
Two months after her dramatic breakup with Tom Sandoval, who saw his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss exposed on the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star moved out of the Los Angeles home they shared together.
The 37-year-old shared a video to Instagram Story May 22 of herself with several stacked boxes outside of the residence, writing alongside a smirking emoji, "Ready to dip out."
The caption referenced comments Tom, 40, made on a past episode of Vanderpump Rules, during which he misused the term "dipped out" to recall how Raquel, 29, had spent the night over at his home.
Ariana's moving day comes nearly a week after she shared plans to sell the house, which she initially bought with Tom for $2 million back in 2019.
"I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible," she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live May 17. "I want to move on."
Though Ariana was still living under the same roof as Tom at the time, she said the two have no contact and only speak through their assistants as a "go-between."
She added that Raquel, who entered into a mental health counsueling facility last month, was "sending letters to my house like four days ago."
"I didn't open it," Ariana said, explaining that the letter was in Raquel's handwriting and addressed to Tom. "I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away."
In the wake of the cheating scandal, which viewers now call "Scandoval," both Tom and Raquel have apologized to Ariana.
"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," Tom wrote on his Instagram March 7. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
He continued, "My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
For her part, Raquel shared in a March 8 statement, "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
"I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," the former beauty queen added. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."