Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Finally Dips Out of Her and Tom Sandoval's $2 Million Home

Watch : Ariana Madix Moves Out of Her & Tom Sandoval's $2 Million Home

Ariana Madix is raising her glasses high—and packing them up in bubble wrap.

Two months after her dramatic breakup with Tom Sandoval, who saw his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss exposed on the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star moved out of the Los Angeles home they shared together.

The 37-year-old shared a video to Instagram Story May 22 of herself with several stacked boxes outside of the residence, writing alongside a smirking emoji, "Ready to dip out."

The caption referenced comments Tom, 40, made on a past episode of Vanderpump Rules, during which he misused the term "dipped out" to recall how Raquel, 29, had spent the night over at his home.

Ariana's moving day comes nearly a week after she shared plans to sell the house, which she initially bought with Tom for $2 million back in 2019.