Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are Engaged

Watch : Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Thirsts Over Leonardo DiCaprio

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in the prime of their relationship.

The Amazon founder is officially engaged to Lauren after about four years of dating, according to multiple reports. The pair went public with their relationship in 2019, the same year Jeff announced his split with wife MacKenzie Scott.

On May 21, Jeff, 59, and Lauren, 53, were photographed on vacation together in the South of France, with her rocking a ring on that finger while aboard Jeff's yacht.

Four months ago, Lauren got candid on creating a blended family, as Jeff has three sons and one adopted daughter with MacKenzie. Meanwhile, the former Good Day L.A. co-host shares 16-year-old son Evan and 15-year-old daughter Ella with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, along with son Nikko, 22, with ex Tony Gonzalez.

"On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids," she told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Jan. 25. "We are the Brady Bunch!"