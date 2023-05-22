Hurry to Coach Outlet to Shop This $188 Shoulder Bag for Just $66

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Mini bags hold great power. They're statement pieces, talking points and perfect for those who feel tired of rummaging for their essentials in a big tote. A mini bag is the practical option for those days you don't feel like carrying much.

If you have yet to find the perfect mini bag, look no further than Coach Outlet's Nolita 19 purses. The bags are so versatile, perfect for day-to-night use and pair well with any outfit. The best part? They're currently on sale for as low as $66 instead of the usual $188 price.

And, if you have yet to be convinced to get the mini bag, just check out the hundreds of glowing reviews.

One reviewer raves, "This bag is trendy and the perfect size for a night out. It fits my iPhone and matches with everything."

Another says, "Absolutely love my small purse, looks really cute, you can have a little bag and look elegant. Is small but you can still fit your iPhone 13 Pro Max, AirPods and wallet!"

Scroll below to shop the Nolita 19 bag in different styles while they're on sale at unbelievable prices.