Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Accusing Her of Cheating With Drake

It was a longstanding rumor that Kim Kardashian was bound 2 to address.

In case you haven't been keeping up, allow us to fill you in on one: Prior to Kim and Kanye West's split in 2021, rumors surfaced online suggesting the Kardashians star had an affair with the rapper's long-time rival Drake.

Now, Kim is sharing insight on what has her in her feelings, accusing her ex of starting the gossip.

"The one that was supposed to protect me—and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector—is the one that's hurting me the most," she told mom Kris Jenner during the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly."

As she put it, "I really can't wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector."