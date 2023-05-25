Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Accusing Her of Cheating With Drake

It was a longstanding rumor that Kim Kardashian was bound
2 to address.
In case you haven't been keeping up, allow us to fill you in on one: Prior to Kim and Kanye West's split in 2021, rumors surfaced online suggesting the Kardashians star had an affair with the rapper's long-time rival Drake.
Now, Kim is sharing insight on what has her in her feelings, accusing her ex of starting the gossip.
"The one that was supposed to protect me—and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector—is the one that's hurting me the most," she told mom Kris Jenner during the May 25 episode of The Kardashians. "He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair. Our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly."
As she put it, "I really can't wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector."
The rumored tryst was once again brought back to the surface by the Yeezy designer during a November 2021 interview. His comments came nine months after Kim—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye—filed for divorce.
"I had this conversation with Drake that's like, ‘I never f--ked Kim,' but I was like, ‘But you acted like you did,'" he said during an interview with Drink Champs, noting that he texted Drake, "'Did you ever DM her?' You know, because it ain't about just the actual act of it."
And though Kim is ready to move past the drama, it's hard to do so when Kanye keeps causing a stir.
"I don't know what to do," Kim said during the episode. "I don't want to be a part of this narrative."
And as the 42-year-old shared, she's been hesitant to keep up with her ex's commentary openly.
"It's always just so intense," she shared in a confessional. "I just don't want to engage in a public feud with him."
Now seems as perfect of a time as any. "I feel like I have to do something," she noted. "Especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people, like, hurt me. Just keep it with me."
