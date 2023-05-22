Summer House Reunion: It's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke vs. Everyone Else in Explosive Trailer

Watch : Summer House's Carl & Lindsay Talk Wedding, Prenup & Cast Drama

Summer House season seven might be coming to an end, but the drama is only getting hotter.

Bravo released the series' shocking reunion trailer on May 22 proving the bad blood between Lindsay Hubbard and ex-BFF Danielle Olivera has gotten even worse since filming last year.

"I hated seeing Lindsay's face," Danielle told host Andy Cohen in the first look. "The way that she looked at me, it felt like it was a stranger. You don't regret anything that you said in that final conversation?"

Lindsay replied that, no, she didn't doubt their falling out over her engagement to co-star Carl Radke.

While prompted Kyle Cooke to tell Lindsay, "You are the coldest, emotionless person I've ever seen."

But Kyle was not the only one weighing in on Carl and Lindsay's behavior this season. Paige DeSorbo claimed, "They just lie and they spin everything," hinting that she questions their quick engagement. "Neither of you have jobs."