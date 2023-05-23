College Graduation Gift Guide: 17 Must-Have Presents for Every Kind of Post-Grad Plan

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The 2023 College Graduation season is well underway, and can you believe that? I certainly can't, but that's because I'm generally refusing to; according to entirely too many of the apps on my phone, I'm celebrating 10 years as a graduate this month.

However, I'm willing to put all that nostalgia behind me, and help you find the ideal gift for the college graduate in your life. After all, there are so many different types! The world is their collective oyster, and they deserve a present to match their plan.

Maybe your fave is doing the whole travel-across-the-world thing. Maybe they've got a job and a start date all lined up. Maybe they're just gonna kind of YOLO it until they hit the ground running with interviews. Whatever their dreams, goals, and plans are, there's a little treat to suit them.

Break out the cameras and champagne, because these are the best gifts for 2023 college graduates. Cheers!