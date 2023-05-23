College Graduation Gift Guide: 15 Must-Have Presents for Every Kind of Post-Grad Plan

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The 2023 College Graduation season is well underway, and can you believe that? I certainly can't, but that's because I'm generally refusing to; according to entirely too many of the apps on my phone, I'm celebrating 10 years as a graduate this month.
However, I'm willing to put all that nostalgia behind me, and help you find the ideal gift for the college graduate in your life. After all, there are so many different types! The world is their collective oyster, and they deserve a present to match their plan.
Maybe your fave is doing the whole travel-across-the-world thing. Maybe they've got a job and a start date all lined up. Maybe they're just gonna kind of YOLO it until they hit the ground running with interviews. Whatever their dreams, goals, and plans are, there's a little treat to suit them.
Break out the cameras and champagne, because these are the best gifts for 2023 college graduates. Cheers!
Corkcicle Sierra Commuter Cup
Practical, versatile, and durable, Corkcicle's Sierra Commuter Cup is a gift a new grad with a job will appreciate every morning.
Blair Iridescent Glass Travel Infuser Mug
Know a strictly tea girlie? Don't worry — this shimmering travel infuser will help her commute in style.
Sterling Forever The Sun Tarot Card Necklace
For the college grad with a woo-woo side, this pendant necklace featuring the Sun, a card from the Major Arcana, will symbolize their growth, shining future, and new beginnings.
Paravel Mini See-All Vanity Case
Per Paravel, this "compact version of [the] See-All Vanity Case is easy to wipe down, lightweight, structured," and perfect for a grad on the go. The brand recommends "toss[ing] it in your gym bag or work tote as a stand-alone makeup bag," during the day, since "it's spacious enough to fit all your go-to products and the clear window will help you locate that lucky lipstick in a flash."
Yellowpop Big Big Heart - LED neon sign
Nothing says "I love you!" like this giant neon heart from Yellowpop. Better save this one for college grads with their own apartments lined up.
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tints
Lime Crime's vibrant, wash-out hair tints are just the thing for a new grad to experiment with before starting that new corporate gig.
GOT BAG Passport Cover
There's always a grad with incredible travel plans post-college, so help them stay organized with this lightweight and protective passport carrier.
Jill & Ally Good Vibes Only - Obsidian Crystal Manifestation Candle
A thoughtful gift for the new grad in tune with the universe, this lovely candle includes real crystals they can use to set intentions long after it's stopped burning.
GUNAS New York Livia Faux Leather Backpack
Travel plans? Work plans? TBD? Whatever your fave has on the post-grad docket, this exquisite faux leather bag from GUNAS New York is the only thing they need with them. It can be worn as a classic backpack or styled as a satchel, making it a day-to-night essential with style to spare.
Rose Crystal Stemless Wine Glass Set
Nothing says "Cheers!" like a rose-hued set of wine glasses. (They're also good for bubbly drinks!)
Kahmune Tote Bag
Ideal for the corporate girlie with her job all lined up (or interviews for days!), this 100% Italian leather tote comes with a detachable matching pouch for effortless organization on the go.
Skull Business Card Holder
Hey, less traditional grads need business card displays-slash-holders, too.
Teleshop Back-o-Sage
All that siting down might put some surprising stress on even the most youthful body. Enter: Teleshop's wearable back massager. The grad in your life won't know how much they needed it until they try it out.
Sunnylife Travel Speaker | Checkerboard
For the sporty-beachy-travel-life-of-the-party type, this wireless Bluetooth portable speaker will be their summer BFF.
Bearaby Travel Napper
Look, major life changes are enough to rattle enough the chillest of grads. This travel-sized version of Bearaby's weighted blanket just might help soothe those jitters. (I have one, and it relaxes me!)
BeReal Rio Blazer Set
Boss b*tch vibes abound with this satin-lined, three-piece, office-but-also-photo shoot-ready suit.
moon and jai Harmony Ritual Kit with Sage
This all-in-one kit is ideal for saging college dorms and starting-a-new-life apartments alike.
