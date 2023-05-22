Kourtney Kardashian Ends Her Blonde Era: See Her New Hair Transformation

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed her jet-black hair color, cheekily sharing on Instagram that she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Maybe brunettes, not blondes, have more fun—just ask Kourtney Kardashian.

The Kardashians star recently kissed her platinum locks goodbye and officially went back to her roots. Taking to Instagram on May 21, Kourtney unveiled a jet-black look, cheekily captioning her post, "brunette4lyfe."

The Poosh founder shared a carousel of photos that showcased her new look. In one image, she slicked down her long bob, tucking the sides behind her ears and parting it in the middle. She paired her edgy 'do with a bold, black smoky eye and white overalls layered over a black-and-white Blink-182 band tee (a sweet nod to husband Travis Barker, 47). Another snapshot featured Kourtney—with a deep side part—wearing a lingerie slip dress that consisted of a ladybug print and lace trim.

The 44-year-old's transformation comes just two months after she bleached her hair blonde. In March, while enjoying a Las Vegas trip with Travis, Kourtney debuted her lighter tresses during date night at the UFC 285 event.

Kourtney, who has been blonde before, previously explained why she doesn't keep the hair color for a long time.

"I kept this hair color for only a month before dying my hair light brown with highlights," she shared on her now-defunct app in 2019. "When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up so I dyed my hair black and cut it short."

Instagram

And while people typically go lighter in the summertime, Kourtney isn't the only star to bend the rules. Keep scrolling to see all of the latest celebrity hair transformations.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio

For the YSL fall/winter 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a dramatic blonde hair transformation.

"i am having more fun tbh," the influencer wrote in a March 1 Instagram. "Thank you @ysl stunning show tonight."

 

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
