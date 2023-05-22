Kourtney Kardashian Ends Her Blonde Era: See Her New Hair Transformation

Watch : Kylie Ready to Talk Beauty Standards, Kim & Kourtney's Feud Resumes

Maybe brunettes, not blondes, have more fun—just ask Kourtney Kardashian.

The Kardashians star recently kissed her platinum locks goodbye and officially went back to her roots. Taking to Instagram on May 21, Kourtney unveiled a jet-black look, cheekily captioning her post, "brunette4lyfe."

The Poosh founder shared a carousel of photos that showcased her new look. In one image, she slicked down her long bob, tucking the sides behind her ears and parting it in the middle. She paired her edgy 'do with a bold, black smoky eye and white overalls layered over a black-and-white Blink-182 band tee (a sweet nod to husband Travis Barker, 47). Another snapshot featured Kourtney—with a deep side part—wearing a lingerie slip dress that consisted of a ladybug print and lace trim.

The 44-year-old's transformation comes just two months after she bleached her hair blonde. In March, while enjoying a Las Vegas trip with Travis, Kourtney debuted her lighter tresses during date night at the UFC 285 event.