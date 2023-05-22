Thor Actor Ray Stevenson Dead at 58

The Marvel Universe has lost a beloved member.
Actor Ray Stevenson, who portrayed character Volstagg in Thor, died on May 21, four days before his birthday, his publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 58.
E! News has reached out to his rep for comment and has not heard back.
While further details about his death have yet to be made public, Stevenson was reportedly in production on his latest project, Cassino in Ischia, at the time of his passing.
In addition to his work on Thor, Stevenson recently appeared as Scott Buxton in the film RRR, which made a historic run during award season, winning Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars and, thus, making "Naatu Naatu" the first Indian song to win an Academy Award.
After news of Stevenson's death emerged on May 22, the film's Twitter page paid tribute to him. "What shocking news for all of us on the team!" the account tweeted along with a broken heart emoji. "Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."
Stevenson—who broke into the film industry with 1998's The Theory of Flight—appeared in a variety of movies and TV series throughout his career, such as HBO's Rome, which ran from 2005 to 2007.
In 2010, he starred alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in their comedy The Other Guys as Roger Wesley. That same year, he also appeared in the Denzel Washington movie The Book of Eli.
Fans of the Divergent series may also know Stevenson from his role as Marcus in the 2014 film and follow up movies Insurgent and Allegiant.
Stevenson is survived by his kids Sebastiano, Leonardo and Lodovico, who he shared with ex Ruth Gemmell.