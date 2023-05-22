Thor Actor Ray Stevenson Dead at 58

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Marvel Universe has lost a beloved member.

Actor Ray Stevenson, who portrayed character Volstagg in Thor, died on May 21, four days before his birthday, his publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 58.

While further details about his death have yet to be made public, Stevenson was reportedly in production on his latest project, Cassino in Ischia, at the time of his passing.

In addition to his work on Thor, Stevenson recently appeared as Scott Buxton in the film RRR, which made a historic run during award season, winning Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars and, thus, making "Naatu Naatu" the first Indian song to win an Academy Award.

After news of Stevenson's death emerged on May 22, the film's Twitter page paid tribute to him. "What shocking news for all of us on the team!" the account tweeted along with a broken heart emoji. "Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."