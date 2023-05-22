Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Announces Fashionable Career Venture

Cleanin' out our closets to make room for Hailie Jade's latest venture.
The daughter of Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott recently shared during a get-ready-with-me video that she launched a new clothing and merch line associated with her Just a Little Shady podcast.
"Get ready with me to launch my very first merch line," she said in her May 20 Instagram video, while sporting a crewneck sweater from the debut drop. "I have been working on this for a year at this point and I just wanted to make sure that whatever we put out, was not only going to be super comfortable and cute, but also could almost be worn as just a regular clothing line and not look just like merch."
As for how Hailie accomplished her goal of chic merch? "We went with this tone on tone embroidery," the 27-year-old revealed. "I know that you're probably thinking, 'That took a year?' But I went through multiple rounds of suppliers, trying different products to make sure that whichever one we went with was so comfortable that I could literally wear it every single day."
Hailie went on to call herself a "raging perfectionist," and noted that she "actually designed every single thing you're going to see on the site including the site itself."
The podcaster shared with her followers that she learned how to create all of the designs—including the T-shirts, the sweatpants and baseball hats featured in the video—from attending online classes at the Parsons School of Design while she majored in psychology at Michigan State University.
Before ending the video, Hailie hit the launch button for the website as she concluded, "It's official!"
The influencer's clothing collection comes almost a year after she launched the Just A Little Shady podcast in July 2022.
"This project has been in the works for a while," she shared on Instagram at the time. "I'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"
During her time on the podcast, Hailie has documented major life moments, including recently getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. The 27-year-old recalled asking Eminem for his blessing to marry Hailie.
"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" Evan recounted on the podcast in February. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
