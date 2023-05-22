Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Announces Fashionable Career Venture

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

Cleanin' out our closets to make room for Hailie Jade's latest venture.

The daughter of Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott recently shared during a get-ready-with-me video that she launched a new clothing and merch line associated with her Just a Little Shady podcast.

"Get ready with me to launch my very first merch line," she said in her May 20 Instagram video, while sporting a crewneck sweater from the debut drop. "I have been working on this for a year at this point and I just wanted to make sure that whatever we put out, was not only going to be super comfortable and cute, but also could almost be worn as just a regular clothing line and not look just like merch."

As for how Hailie accomplished her goal of chic merch? "We went with this tone on tone embroidery," the 27-year-old revealed. "I know that you're probably thinking, 'That took a year?' But I went through multiple rounds of suppliers, trying different products to make sure that whichever one we went with was so comfortable that I could literally wear it every single day."