Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Announces Fashionable Career Venture

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade launched her clothing and merch line associated with her Just a Little Shady podcast, detailing the venture in a get-ready-with-me Instagram video.

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

Cleanin' out our closets to make room for Hailie Jade's latest venture.

The daughter of Eminem and ex-wife Kim Scott recently shared during a get-ready-with-me video that she launched a new clothing and merch line associated with her Just a Little Shady podcast.

"Get ready with me to launch my very first merch line," she said in her May 20 Instagram video, while sporting a crewneck sweater from the debut drop. "I have been working on this for a year at this point and I just wanted to make sure that whatever we put out, was not only going to be super comfortable and cute, but also could almost be worn as just a regular clothing line and not look just like merch."

As for how Hailie accomplished her goal of chic merch? "We went with this tone on tone embroidery," the 27-year-old revealed. "I know that you're probably thinking, 'That took a year?' But I went through multiple rounds of suppliers, trying different products to make sure that whichever one we went with was so comfortable that I could literally wear it every single day."

photos
What the Fashion

Hailie went on to call herself a "raging perfectionist," and noted that she "actually designed every single thing you're going to see on the site including the site itself."

The podcaster shared with her followers that she learned how to create all of the designs—including the T-shirts, the sweatpants and baseball hats featured in the video—from attending online classes at the Parsons School of Design while she majored in psychology at Michigan State University.

Before ending the video, Hailie hit the launch button for the website as she concluded, "It's official!"

The influencer's clothing collection comes almost a year after she launched the Just A Little Shady podcast in July 2022.

"This project has been in the works for a while," she shared on Instagram at the time. "I'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

During her time on the podcast, Hailie has documented major life moments, including recently getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. The 27-year-old recalled asking Eminem for his blessing to marry Hailie.

"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" Evan recounted on the podcast in February. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

Scroll down to see Hailie's cutest Instagram pictures.

Engaged

Will the bride-to-be please stand up? Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock on Instagram in February 2023.

Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Staying Safe

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hailie took to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

