Idaho Murders Case: Judge Enters Not Guilty Plea for Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger's DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene

A judge has entered a not guilty plea on Bryan Kohberger's behalf.



During his May 22 arraignment, Kohberger—who is accused of killing four University of Idaho college students in November—remained silent after being asked to enter a plea, according to NBC News. After his lawyer stood up and declined on his behalf, the judge was prompted to enter the not guilty plea on all murder charges as a result.

Kohberger's arraignment comes just five days after the graduate student was indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, an Idaho grand jury determined the 28-year-old "did unlawfully enter a residence" in the town of Moscow last November and "wilfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation and with malice aforethought, kill and murder" four college students: Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger—a criminology graduate student at Washington State University—has denied any wrongdoing in the case.