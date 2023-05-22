The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Trailer Is More Wild Than We Imagined

Watch : Luann de Lesseps Talks "RHONY" Drama, Sobriety & Single Life

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are trading the Big Apple for Benton, Illinois.

The Real Housewives of New York City alums are roughing it Simple Life style in Bravo's first look at the new series Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake—and the trailer is even more outrageous than we could have imagined.

"All I know about Benton is I know it's very hot, they have some lakes," the Countess says in the preview, adding, "Oh my god, I'm gonna sweat like whores in church here."

Meanwhile, after touching down in their private jet, Sonja asks the locals in true Sonja fashion, "Who do I have to f--k in this town to get a car?"

In an effort to reinvigorate the small Midwestern town of 7,000 following the pandemic, the Benton City Council enlists the help of the dynamic Bravo duo and boy do they have their work cut out for them. After being tasked with building a new playground, upgrading their animal shelter, increasing tourism and revitalizing the local theater with a variety show, Sonja promises the mayor, "We're never afraid to get our hands dirty."