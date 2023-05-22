The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Trailer Is More Wild Than We Imagined

The Real Housewives of New York City alums Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are roughing it Simple Life style in Bravo's first look at Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are trading the Big Apple for Benton, Illinois.

The Real Housewives of New York City alums are roughing it Simple Life style in Bravo's first look at the new series Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lakeand the trailer is even more outrageous than we could have imagined.

"All I know about Benton is I know it's very hot, they have some lakes," the Countess says in the preview, adding, "Oh my god, I'm gonna sweat like whores in church here."

Meanwhile, after touching down in their private jet, Sonja asks the locals in true Sonja fashion, "Who do I have to f--k in this town to get a car?"

In an effort to reinvigorate the small Midwestern town of 7,000 following the pandemic, the Benton City Council enlists the help of the dynamic Bravo duo and boy do they have their work cut out for them. After being tasked with building a new playground, upgrading their animal shelter, increasing tourism and revitalizing the local theater with a variety show, Sonja promises the mayor, "We're never afraid to get our hands dirty."

Cut to the reality stars catching crappie fish with their bare hands in murky swamps, renovating a building, selling lemonade in Daisy Duke shorts and trying animal testicles at a local festival.

But it's not all hard work, as Sonja seemingly finds a love interest in town. After Luann asks her "Did you have sex?" Sonja replies, "Holy s--t, I got my pipes cleaned!"

See all the hilarious antics to come—including a surprise cameo from Paula Abdul—in the trailer above.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premieres Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

