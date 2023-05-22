Sydney Sweeney Makes Euphoric Appearance With Fiancé Jonathan Davino in Cannes

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino walked arm in arm out of a hotel in France amid the Cannes Film Festival and fashion lovers will want to see the Euphoria star's latest look.

By Elyse Dupre May 22, 2023 5:00 PMTags
FashionCannesCannes Film FestivalCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Sydney Sweeney Hopes For More "Crazy" Cassie on Euphoria Season 3

Love Sydney Sweeney's style?

Oui? Well then you need to see her look for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Fans got a peek at one of the actress' ensembles as she was spotted exiting a hotel (no, not The White Lotus) in the South of France with her fiancé Jonathan Davino on May 21. For the outing, Sydney wore a white silk dress with a blue bra and coordinating open-toe heels. She paired the look with her blonde tresses down and was all smiles as the couple walked out of the lobby arm in arm.

This isn't the only OOTD fashion lovers have seen from Sydney. Earlier in the day, the Euphoria star donned a navy tweed mini-dress from Miu Miu featuring gold buttons. And on May 22, she donned a blue pinstriped button-up over a white Celine sports bra and jeans for a day of boating with pals.

The last time followers saw Sydney and Jonathan—who got engaged last year—on a joint public outing was in April, when they were seen out and about in New York. Otherwise, the couple tend to shield their romance from the limelight.

photos
Love Lives of Euphoria Stars

Although, this may not surprise fans as Sydney has previously spoken about how she prefers to keep her love life more private.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," The White Lotus alum told Cosmopolitan in 2022. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro & Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out at Cannes After Baby

2

Gerard Piqué Gets Cozy With Girlfriend After Shakira Breakup

3

Kim Kardashian Says She Cries Herself to Sleep Amid Parenting Journey

To see more stars at the Cannes Film Festival, keep scrolling.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jude Law & Alicia Vikander

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Anok Yai

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Julia Fox

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Robert De Niro & Tiffany Chen

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Claire Holt

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

Chace Crawford

Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Natalie Portman & Charles Melton

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jospephine Skriver

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lily Gladstone

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ethan Hawke

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman & Levon Hawke

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Storm Reid

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Brie Larson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
