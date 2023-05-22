Sydney Sweeney Makes Euphoric Appearance With Fiancé Jonathan Davino in Cannes

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Hopes For More "Crazy" Cassie on Euphoria Season 3

Love Sydney Sweeney's style?

Oui? Well then you need to see her look for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Fans got a peek at one of the actress' ensembles as she was spotted exiting a hotel (no, not The White Lotus) in the South of France with her fiancé Jonathan Davino on May 21. For the outing, Sydney wore a white silk dress with a blue bra and coordinating open-toe heels. She paired the look with her blonde tresses down and was all smiles as the couple walked out of the lobby arm in arm.

This isn't the only OOTD fashion lovers have seen from Sydney. Earlier in the day, the Euphoria star donned a navy tweed mini-dress from Miu Miu featuring gold buttons. And on May 22, she donned a blue pinstriped button-up over a white Celine sports bra and jeans for a day of boating with pals.

The last time followers saw Sydney and Jonathan—who got engaged last year—on a joint public outing was in April, when they were seen out and about in New York. Otherwise, the couple tend to shield their romance from the limelight.