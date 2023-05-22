Gerard Piqué Gets Cozy With Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti After Shakira Breakup

Gerard Piqué kicked off the week with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.
The former pro soccer player—who announced his split from Shakira in June—posted his second selfie with Clara to social media May 21.
The Instagram photo—captioned with an orange heart emoji—showed Clara wearing a black T-shirt as she sat on the shirtless 36-year-old's lap.
Back in January, Gerard went Instagram official with the 24-year-old, with the couple posing close together in matching black shirts, while giving sly smiles to the camera. The snap came seven months after the athlete shared a message about his breakup with Shakira.
We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," the exes said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."
Shakira, 46, and Gerard, 36—who first met in 2010 while filming her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video—share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, and Gerard has since been vocal about respecting the boys' privacy during the past year.
"It is about protecting them," he told El Pais during an interview published in March via translation. "That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father."
Gerard also noted he is "very happy" in his romance with Clara.
"I keep doing what I want," he continued. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."
In November, a source confirmed to E! News that the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and former centre-back, who never married, reached a custody agreement, with Shakira and their sons moving to Miami to be closer to her family.
"I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea," Shakira captioned her April 2 Instagram post via translation. "Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness."