Best Memorial Day 2023 Home Deals: Furniture, Mattresses, Air Fryers, Vacuums, Televisions, and More

Memorial Day Weekend 2023 is a great opportunity to enjoy some time off, spend time with loved ones, and shop some major deals. A long weekend is the perfect excuse to shop, especially if you want to make some home upgrades. There are mind-blowing deals on furniture, decor, mattresses, televisions, small appliances, vacuums, and more home must-haves. Prices this good don't come around very often.
Make cooking easier with some healthy meals you can make in this Ninja Air Fryer, which is 31% off off. Save $200 on the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer. If you want to step up your slumber, there amazing mattress deals from Casper, Mattress Firm, Saatva, Raymour & Flanigan, Kohl's, Wayfair, and Walmart.
Here's your breakdown of the best Memorial Day 2023 home deals.
Memorial Day Small Appliance Deals: Ninja, Crock-Pot, Vitamix, KitchenAid
Ninja Air Fryer: Save 31% on the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer with 38,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crock-Pot: Get the Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker for 40% off from Amazon.
KitchenAid Mixer: Save $200 on the KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer, which is available in six colors from QVC. Save $100 on select colors from Amazon.
Vitamix: Get $231 off the Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender at QVC.
Memorial Day Mattress Deals: Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Sealy, Purple
Casper: Save 20% on all mattresses, including the Casper, Snow, Original Hybrid, and Wave Hybrid Snow.
Mattress Firm: Save up to $500 on Tempur-Pedic mattresses, up to $600 on Stearns & Foster mattresses, up to $500 on Sealy mattresses, and up to $300 on Purple mattresses.
Saatva: Take $650 off your order of $1,500 or more. Plus, get free mattress removal and setup.
Raymour & Flanigan: Get up to 30% off mattresses from Beautyrest, Sealy, Serta, Helix, Casper, and more.
Kohl's: Save up to 60% on mattresses, mattress pads, mattress toppers, mattress protectors and pillows at Kohl's.
Wayfair: Get Memorial Day deals on mattresses from Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and more at Wayfair.
Walmart: Shop mattresses starting at $55.
Memorial Day Home Decor Deals: Pillows, Frames, Vases, Bedding, Artwork
Pottery Barn: Save up to 50% on thousands of home decor products from Pottery Barn.
West Elm: Get up to 60% off home decor must-haves and get free shipping from West Elm.
Target: Shop 30% off deals on bedding and home accessories from Target.
Wayfair: Get 70% off area rugs, 50% off bedding, 70% off wall art, 40% off storage and organization, and 50% off curtains and drapes.
Memorial Day Furniture Deals: Sofas, Outdoor Furniture, Bedroom Sets, Dressers
Apt2B: Shop Apt2B's biggest sale ever and get up to 35% off sitewide on sofas, sectionals, dining room sets, bedroom furniture, and more.
Albany Park: Save 30% and get free shipping on sofas, sectionals, loveseats, armchairs, and more from Albany Park.
Raymour & Flanigan: Shop 30% off deals on bedroom furniture, dining furniture, outdoor furniture, and office furniture at Raymour & Flanigan.
Wayfair: Get 60% off outdoor furniture, 50% off bedroom furniture, 60% off living room seating, 50% off kitchen/dining furniture, and more from Wayfair.
Pottery Barn: 50% off outdoor furniture, 40% off in-stock furniture, and 30% off bedroom furniture at Pottery Barn.
Memorial Day Cookware Deals: Le Creuset, Martha Stewart, Gotham Steel, Ayesha Curry Home
Our Place: Save 20% sitewide and 25% on all bundles from Our Place.
Macy's: Get close out prices on cookware from Martha Stewart, Ayesha Curry Home, and GreenPan and more at Macy's.
Walmart: Save up to 70% on cookware from Rachael Ray, The Pioneer Woman, Carote, and more at Walmart.
Amazon: Don't miss price cuts on Gotham Steel, Amazon Basics, Carote, and more top cookware brands.
Nordstrom: Take up to 40% off Goop, Le Creuset, GreenPan, and Our Place cookware at Nordstrom.
Memorial Day TV Deals: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Toshiba, Insignia
Amazon Fire TV: Save 30% on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD.
Toshiba TV: Don't miss this 31% discount on the Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire.
Insignia TV: Shop this 29% off deal on the Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV.
Roku: Get a 20% discount on a Roku Streaming Stick.
Memorial Day Vacuum Deals: Dyson, Shark, iRobot
Dyson: Save 30% on Dyson vacuums at Walmart. Save $200 on select Dyson vacuums at QVC. Take $100 off select vacuums at Amazon.
Shark: Get 48% off select Shark vacuums at Amazon. Save $50 on Shark vacuums at Walmart. Get up to $225 off Shark vacuums from Wayfair.
iRobot: Get up to $300 off iRobot vacuums at Walmart. Save $150 on select iRobot vacuums from Amazon.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on mattresses, furniture, indoor furniture, and outdoor furniture.
What stores have the best Memorial Day home deals?
There are major savings on home essentials at Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Pottery Barn, Nordstrom Rack, and Target among other great retailers.
