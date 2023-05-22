Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Role as Netflix Boss Revealed

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thoughts on Katherine Marrying Actor

He's back! Arnold Scwarzenegger is living up to his promise in a new action-packed position.

The Terminator actor is taking on a new role with Netflix—Chief Action Officer. For someone who has starred in action movies for most of his career, this should be a smooth transition for the 75-year-old. But what does such a role entail?

"Nobody knows action like Arnold Schwarzenegger," read a May 22 press release from Netflix. "Arnold is working around the clock to bring you the most explosive series and films on earth! Get ready for a hard-hitting roller coaster ride as Netflix cranks its action slate into the next gear."

In a promo released by Netflix announcing their new "CAO," the former governor of California rolls up to the streaming service's headquarters. And we mean that literally.

"No one loves action as much as I do," Arnold says in the video, pulling up in an army tank. "That's why I've accepted a big new job as Netflix's Chief Action Officer."