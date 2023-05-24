Meet The Ultimatum: Queer Love's 5 Couples Who Are Deciding to Marry or Move On

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

Cancel all of your plans because The Ultimatum: Queer Love is here.

Netflix is finally diversifying its reality show dating universe with the premiere of its latest relationship experiment that features five couples made up of women and non-binary people who will decide to marry or move on over the course of the season.

The first four episodes of the JoAnna Garcia Swisher-hosted series will be released on May 24 and introduce viewers to the 10 cast members that will be taking part in the eight-week process where they will each choose new potential partners to get a glimpse of a different future. (Four more episodes will be released on May 31, with the final two episodes premiering June 7.)

Like in the first season of The Ultimatum, which featured six straight couples, the stakes are high and the drama is intense, with the couples contending with issues such as infidelity, contemplating IVF and dealing with racism as they make the ultimate decision about their relationships.