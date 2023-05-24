Meet The Ultimatum: Queer Love's 5 Couples Who Are Deciding to Marry or Move On

Get to know the five couples who are putting their relationships to the test on Netflix's The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which premieres May 24.

By Tierney Bricker May 24, 2023 1:00 PMTags
Reality TVCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentThe Ultimatum
Watch: Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

Cancel all of your plans because The Ultimatum: Queer Love is here.

Netflix is finally diversifying its reality show dating universe with the premiere of its latest relationship experiment that features five couples made up of women and non-binary people who will decide to marry or move on over the course of the season.

The first four episodes of the JoAnna Garcia Swisher-hosted series will be released on May 24 and introduce viewers to the 10 cast members that will be taking part in the eight-week process where they will each choose new potential partners to get a glimpse of a different future. (Four more episodes will be released on May 31, with  the final two episodes premiering June 7.)

Like in the first season of The Ultimatum, which featured six straight couples, the stakes are high and the drama is intense, with the couples contending with issues such as infidelity, contemplating IVF and dealing with racism as they make the ultimate decision about their relationships. 

photos
The Ultimatum: Where Are They Now?

Meet the five couples putting their relationships to the test on The Ultimatum: Queer Love:

Netflix
The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Netflix's latest reality dating experiment features five couples made up of women and non-binary people who will decide to marry or move on by the end of the season, which premieres May 24.

"One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts," the streamer teased. "An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures."

 

Simone Thompson/Netflix
Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa

Xander, a 30-year-old who uses she/her/they pronouns and is ready to start a family, asked her partner of four years, Vanessa, 30, to sign up for the show. After meeting in high school because their respective boyfriends were best friend, the couple reconnected after they both came out and now live together in Hawaii. 

Simone Thompson/Netflix
Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright

Having already been through a move to Seattle and a breakup and reconciliation, 34-year-old Yoly is asking her partner of three years Mal, 36 and uses she/her/they pronouns, to either get engaged or end their three-year relationship for good.

A major factor for Yoly is starting a family and having enough money to begin the process. "IVF is a very real possibility," she tells Mal in the trailer. "Are you starting to save for it?"

Simone Thompson/Netflix
Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton

The youngest members of the cast, Lexi, 25, issues the ultimatum to her girlfriend of over three years Rae, 27. The couple initially connected on Bumble, but began dating when they ran into each other during a night out in West Hollywood. While Lexi is ready to settle down, Rae's unsure if marriage is in her future.

Simone Thompson/Netflix
Mildred Woody and Tiff Der

Mildred, a 33-year-old divorced mother to a teenage son, asked her partner Tiff, who is 32 and uses they/them pronouns, to do the experiment. 

"It's really hard to see a future with you," Tiff, who initiated their relationship by sliding into Mildred's DMs, tells their girlfriend in the trailer. 

Simone Thompson/Netflix
Sam Mark and Aussie Chau

While 42-year-old Aussie is unsure if they see marriage in their future, their partner Sam, 31, is ready to get engaged by the end of this experiment after meeting in an online social group for LGBTQ+ people during the pandemic.

 

Netflix
Host Change

The first season of The Ultimatum premiered on the streamer in April 2022 and featured six straight pairs. But the inclusion of queer couples isn't the only major change for the franchise's new installment.

Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher will be taking over hosting duties from Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the inaugural season of the series in addition to Love Is Blind.

Trending Stories

1

Brittany Snow Hints She Was “Blindsided” by Tyler Stanaland Divorce

2

College Football's Jaden Hullaby Dead at 21 Days After Going Missing

3

Taylor Lautner Calls Out Hateful Comments Saying He “Did Not Age Well”

The Ultimatum: Queer Love premieres May 24 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Lautner Calls Out Hateful Comments Saying He “Did Not Age Well”

2

Brittany Snow Hints She Was “Blindsided” by Tyler Stanaland Divorce

3

College Football's Jaden Hullaby Dead at 21 Days After Going Missing

4

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s PDA Prove Every Touch Is Ooh, La-La-La

5

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga Go to War in RHONJ Reunion Tease