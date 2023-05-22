Father's Day 2023 Gift Guide: The 11 Must-Haves for Every Kind of Dad

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Dads: Well, they're dads. They're historically pretty easy to shop for; just get them a fresh pair of PJ pants from their favorite NFL team, or renew their big box store membership, and they're good to go, right? I mean, how important is Father's Day, really?
But this year, we're not slacking. We're not going with just the expected. We're sinking the putt, hitting it out of the park, and absolutely posterizing the gifts we're getting for this charming mid-year holiday. Early, too.
In case you're on the fence, trust us! We did the research. We've put together this list of the top 11 most-wanted Father's Day gifts. (Whether or not they know they want them.)
So, this summer, don't be afraid to introduce your dad to something new. Before either of you know it, he'll be throwing out the old football team sweats, and ushering in a new era of competitive lawn cornhole while using his new grilling utensils.
Scroll on for must-have gifts for Father's Day 2023.
Trademark Games Official Size Cornhole Game
Your dad spends so much time making the lawn nice, so why not get him this regulation-sized cornhole set to appreciate it (and engage in a little friendly competition) with?
Golf Ball Whiskey Cubes Set
It's golfing-themed. It's booze-themed. It's novelty golf-ball shaped ice cubes to chill one's spirit of choice without diluting it. Truly, the Father's Day gift that will keep on giving.
Riomar Deck Driver - Blue Marlin
There are deck shoes, and then there are shoes from Riomar. This pair is nonskid, antimicrobial, waterproof, and most importantly, comfortable. Per Riomar, the Deck Driver "performs equally well on or off the water," and is a pair that's truly built to last.
Grilling Tool Set
For the dad (or father figure) who loves to grill: A fresh set of well-crafted tools.
Flowjo The Dad's Bucket List
What to get for the dad who has it all? This creative kit of "100 big and little adventures" to tackle. Packed with suggestions for fathers to complete on their own or with their kids, it offers endless opportunities for pops to connect with their softer sides.
Trexonic Retro Wireless Bluetooth Record & CD Player
Help your fave "old man" kick it old-school with this versatile boom box-inspired creation that spins vinyl and CDs alike.
True Brands Mallard Duck Decanter
Here's how True Brands describes this unique aerator: "With a broad bowl base to maximize flavor, a perfectly arched handle at its back and a wide-cut mouth to pour, our classically shaped mallard duck decanter is crafted from hand-blown glass to make aeration and serving both elegant and effortless." In other words? It's perfect for the dad who dabbles in wine appreciation.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream For Men
"Crafted with an essential blend of ingredients," per Elemis, "This cream [for men] deeply hydrates your skin, promotes elasticity, and provides [their] skin with a nourishing layer of antioxidant protection." What I'm saying is, give dad's skincare routine a boost, and he'll probably appreciate the supposed anti-wrinkle properties, even if he won't come right out and say it.
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massage Gun
Quiet, ultra-powerful, and surprisingly lightweight, the Hypervolt will change any sports dad's day. "Designed to accelerate warmup and recovery," per the brand, it comes with five (!) unique heads to target specific needs pre- and post-workout. And just whenever, really.
Rolling Crystal Whiskey Tumblers
"These rolling whiskey tumblers aerate spirits, releasing aromatic compounds for a dynamic drinking experience," says the brand. Plus, "the tilted glass is also perfect for sphere-shaped cooling methods," which is a fancy way of referring to ice and its siblings.
SUNNYLiFE Lucite Chess & Checkers | Limited Edition Whiskey Noir
This combination chess and checkers set from SUNNYLiFE is available in a limited-edition "Whiskey Noir" colorway, which just might combine several of your dad's chief interests (board games, competition, exclusivity) in one great gift.
