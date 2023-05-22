Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Honor Friend Ali Rafiq After His Death

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are mourning the loss of Ali Rafiq.
The Vanderpump Rules stars—who split earlier this year amid news Sandoval cheated with co-star Raquel Leviss—paid tribute to the late photographer who was a close friend to each.
"The love I have for you is way beyond words I will carry u forever in my heart," Sandoval wrote alongside on Instagram May 21 featuring photos of the two together. "Always cherishing the beautiful memories, uncontrollable laughter, and epic experiences we had together. You were My best friend, my brother. I'll catch u on the next sunrise…5min/5hour 5or500."
Madix also reflected on her time spent over the years with the cinematographer.
"I keep wanting to text you," she wrote in an Instagram Story post, per Entertainment Tonight. "It feels like this can't even be real. we were just planning your trip to LA. talking about our futures and all the things we were looking forward to. i miss our talks about life. i miss sending each other cat memes. i miss geeking out over food. or dj videos."
The Bravo star continued, "I miss you bringing your turntables over. i miss us both wanting to go home but still staying out and having fun. i miss cut copy and chromeo songs."
As Madix noted, she hoped her note would somehow make it to him.
"I'm grateful for the moments we spent together and for the love and friendship you showed me over the last ten years," Madix added. "You are so loved and you are so missed. i am proud to be able to say i know ali the great. because you ARE and will always be the greatest."
In one of his last social media posts shared May 18, Rafiq—whose friendship with Madix and Sandoval stretches back to at least 2016, with the three seen posing together in a photo that year—gave a shoutout to Madix with a throwback photo of the two, writing, "Started from the bottom now we here @arianamadix #pumprules #2014."
