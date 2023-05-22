Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement From NBA After 19 Seasons

After 19 seasons in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement in a May 22 video message to his fans, while also passing the torch to his and La La Anthony's 16-year-old son Kiyan.

By Jess Cohen May 22, 2023 3:02 PMTags
SportsBasketballCarmelo Anthony
Watch: La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony

After a slam dunk career, Carmelo Anthony is calling time out.

The athlete is officially retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons, he announced on social media May 22.

"I remember the days when I had nothing," the 38-year-old said in a video message while reflecting on his career. "Just a ball on the court and a dream of something more."

"Basketball was my outlet," the New York City native continued. "My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represent with pride and the fans that supported me along the way, I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony."

But now, the 10-time NBA All Star—he's played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers among other teams—is ready for a new chapter. 

"The time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name," he added, "to the game that gave me purpose and pride."

While Carmelo—who won a national championship at Syracuse University before entering the 2003 NBA draft—noted that it's a "bittersweet" moment, he's excited for what's ahead.

photos
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony: Romance Rewind

"When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise," he noted. "Because my story has always been more than basketball."

While discussing his legacy, Carmelo shared a photo of a young girl—believed to be his daughter—as well as a picture of 16-year-old son Kiyan, who he shares with ex LaLa Anthony.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro & Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out at Cannes After Baby

2

Kim Kardashian Says She Cries Herself to Sleep Amid Parenting Journey

3

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Honor Friend Ali Rafiq After His Death

Though he didn't directly address the girl in the photo, Carmelo did send a message to his son, who is a budding basketball star.

"The time has come for you to carry this torch," he said. "Chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene."

"My legacy, now and forever," he concluded, "lives on through you. And I'll always be proud of all that you do."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro & Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out at Cannes After Baby

2

Kim Kardashian Says She Cries Herself to Sleep Amid Parenting Journey

3

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Honor Friend Ali Rafiq After His Death

4

Iam Tongi Wins American Idol Season 21

5

Jennifer Lawrence Showcases a Red Hot Look at Cannes Film Festival