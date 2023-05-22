Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement From NBA After 19 Seasons

Watch : La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony

After a slam dunk career, Carmelo Anthony is calling time out.

The athlete is officially retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons, he announced on social media May 22.

"I remember the days when I had nothing," the 38-year-old said in a video message while reflecting on his career. "Just a ball on the court and a dream of something more."

"Basketball was my outlet," the New York City native continued. "My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represent with pride and the fans that supported me along the way, I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony."

But now, the 10-time NBA All Star—he's played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers among other teams—is ready for a new chapter.

"The time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name," he added, "to the game that gave me purpose and pride."

While Carmelo—who won a national championship at Syracuse University before entering the 2003 NBA draft—noted that it's a "bittersweet" moment, he's excited for what's ahead.