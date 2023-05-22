Kim Zolciak’s Daughters Send Her Birthday Love Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Watch : Kim Zolciak Shares Message About Love Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak's kids were far from tardy for this party.



In celebration of the Bravo star's birthday May 19, her eldest daughters, Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, shared sweet shoutouts to their mom.



"You are the strongest woman I know!!!" Ariana wrote alongside an Instagram Stories snap of her and her mom at the beach on May 19, per Us Weekly. "Thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53."



As for Brielle, she shared a photo of herself alongside her mom drinking wine to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday mom! I love you so much!"



Their celebratory messages come nearly two weeks after she and Kroy Biermann—who share kids Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia—filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by TMZ May 8, the Bravolebrity stated that the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," listing the date of separation as April 30. In her filing, Kim also requested primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.