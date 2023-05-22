Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Step Out at Cannes Film Festival After Welcoming Baby

About two weeks after Robert De Niro announced the birth of his seventh child, the Oscar winner attended the Cannes Film Festival in France with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Meet the parents: Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen.

The couple—who recently welcomed a baby girl—had a glamorous night out at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

De Niro and Chen attended the premiere of his new movie Killers of the Flower Moon on May 20. For the event, the Oscar winner sported a suit and tie over a white button-down shirt while his girlfriend wore a sparkly, black strapless gown for the occasion. 

The two were among the many stars at the premiere, who also included the film's director Martin Scorsese and De Niro's co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

And this wasn't the only event they attended at the French film festival. De Niro and Chen also stopped by the Vanity Fair x Prada party, for which she wore a separate ensemble consisting of a black jacket, shirt and pants and added a pop of teal with her shoulder bag.

Robert De Niro's Family Tree

The outing comes about two weeks after De Niro revealed to ET Canada that he'd recently welcomed his seventh child. The actor, 79, later confirmed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings that he and Chen welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6.

De Niro also has two children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott; twins Aaron and Julian, 27, from his previous relationship with Toukie Smith; and two children Elliot, 25 and Helen, 11, from his former marriage with Grace Hightower.

To see photos of De Niro and Chen—plus more stars at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival—keep reading.

 

Robert De Niro & Tiffany Chen

Claire Holt

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

Natalie Portman

Michelle Yeoh

Gigi Hadid

Natalie Portman & Charles Melton

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender

Naomi Campbell

Marion Cotillard

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

Sofia Carson

Jospephine Skriver

Salma Hayek

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro

Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

Lily Gladstone

Irina Shayk

Ethan Hawke

Uma Thurman & Levon Hawke

Storm Reid

Brie Larson

Natalie Portman

Cate Blanchett

Naomi Ackie

Romain Gavras & Dua Lipa

Karlie Kloss

Carla Bruni

Calista Flockhart & Harrison Ford

