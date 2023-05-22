Kim Kardashian Admits She Cries Herself to Sleep Amid Challenging Parenting Journey

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West Sit Courtside at STAR-STUDDED Lakers Game

Keeping up with four kids is no easy feat—just ask Kim Kardashian.



The Kardashians star—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Psalm, 5, Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—recently shared a candid glimpse at the challenges she's faced on her parenting journey.



"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," she said in a May 20 clip from an upcoming episode from the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast published by People. "When you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding, there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."



And as Kim shared, that chaos only continues throughout the years. "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair, and it has to be perfect, and it has to be a certain way, and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you," she added. "It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."

The 42-year-old went on to note that "parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."