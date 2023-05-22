Claire Holt Reveals Pregnancy With Baby No. 3 on Cannes Red Carpet

Watch : How The Originals Star Claire Holt Is Preparing to Run Her 1st Marathon

Cannes you believe this adorable pregnancy announcement?

Claire Holt and husband Andrew Joblon are expecting their third child. The actress announced the news by showcasing her baby bump publicly for the first time at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

The actress, known for playing Rebekah Mikaelson on the CW series The Vampire Diaries and spinoffs The Originals and Legacies, walked the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Killers Of The Flower Moon wearing a light gray, high-low Lanvin halter gown and silver Alexandre Birman "Nina Zircone" stiletto sandals.

The 34-year-old later posted photos of herself modeling her outfit on Instagram, writing, "me & no 3."

Claire received a slew of congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from fellow Vampire Diaries alumni Nina Dobrev and Candice King, as well as Mandy Moore, her co-star in the 2017 horror film 47 Meters Down, who last October welcomed her second baby, a boy.