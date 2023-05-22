Claire Holt Reveals Pregnancy With Baby No. 3 on Cannes Red Carpet

Cannes you believe this adorable pregnancy announcement?
Claire Holt and husband Andrew Joblon are expecting their third child. The actress announced the news by showcasing her baby bump publicly for the first time at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 20.
The actress, known for playing Rebekah Mikaelson on the CW series The Vampire Diaries and spinoffs The Originals and Legacies, walked the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Killers Of The Flower Moon wearing a light gray, high-low Lanvin halter gown and silver Alexandre Birman "Nina Zircone" stiletto sandals.
The 34-year-old later posted photos of herself modeling her outfit on Instagram, writing, "me & no 3."
Claire received a slew of congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from fellow Vampire Diaries alumni Nina Dobrev and Candice King, as well as Mandy Moore, her co-star in the 2017 horror film 47 Meters Down, who last October welcomed her second baby, a boy.
Claire and Andrew are already parents to son James Holt Joblon, 4, and daughter Elle Holt Joblon, 2.
The actress' husband, who she married in 2018, recently paid tribute to her on Mother's Day on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple and their kids wearing matching Starbucks uniforms, which was taken at Elle's Starbuck-themed birthday party last September.
"Happy Mother's Day to the [goat]," Andrew wrote. "We love you so much."
Claire responded, "Love my fam."
On her page on the holiday, the actress shared an adorable video of the children naming their favorite parent. She captioned the clip, "All I really wanted for Mother's Day."
See photos of Claire and other celebs at the Cannes Film Festival below: