Claire Holt Reveals Pregnancy With Baby No. 3 on Cannes Red Carpet

The Originals' Claire Holt and husband Andrew Joblon are expecting their third child. The actress announced the news by showcasing her baby bump at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

By Corinne Heller May 22, 2023 12:07 AMTags
Red CarpetPregnanciesCannes Film Festival
Watch: How The Originals Star Claire Holt Is Preparing to Run Her 1st Marathon

Cannes you believe this adorable pregnancy announcement?

Claire Holt and husband Andrew Joblon are expecting their third child. The actress announced the news by showcasing her baby bump publicly for the first time at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 20.

The actress, known for playing Rebekah Mikaelson on the CW series The Vampire Diaries and spinoffs The Originals and Legacies, walked the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Killers Of The Flower Moon wearing a light gray, high-low Lanvin halter gown and silver Alexandre Birman "Nina Zircone" stiletto sandals.

The 34-year-old later posted photos of herself modeling her outfit on Instagram, writing, "me & no 3."

Claire received a slew of congratulatory messages in the comments section, including from fellow Vampire Diaries alumni Nina Dobrev and Candice King, as well as Mandy Moore, her co-star in the 2017 horror film 47 Meters Down, who last October welcomed her second baby, a boy.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

Claire and Andrew are already parents to son James Holt Joblon, 4, and daughter Elle Holt Joblon, 2.

The actress' husband, who she married in 2018, recently paid tribute to her on Mother's Day on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple and their kids wearing matching Starbucks uniforms, which was taken at Elle's Starbuck-themed birthday party last September.

"Happy Mother's Day to the [goat]," Andrew wrote. "We love you so much."

Claire responded, "Love my fam."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lawrence Showcases a Red Hot Look at Cannes Film Festival

2

Foo Fighters Announce New Drummer a Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

3

Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With Austin Forsyth

On her page on the holiday, the actress shared an adorable video of the children naming their favorite parent. She captioned the clip, "All I really wanted for Mother's Day."

See photos of Claire and other celebs at the Cannes Film Festival below:

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Claire Holt

Shootpix/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Natalie Portman & Charles Melton

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jospephine Skriver

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lily Gladstone

Genin Nicolas/ABACA/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ethan Hawke

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman & Levon Hawke

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Storm Reid

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Brie Larson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Naomi Ackie

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Romain Gavras & Dua Lipa

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Carla Bruni

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Calista Flockhart & Harrison Ford

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elle Fanning

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lawrence Showcases a Red Hot Look at Cannes Film Festival

2

Foo Fighters Announce New Drummer a Year After Taylor Hawkins' Death

3

Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With Austin Forsyth

4

Martha Stewart's Top Wellness Tips Revealed

5

Nick Cannon Reveals Which of His Children He Spends the Most Time With