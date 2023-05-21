Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run Half Marathon Together After Being Replaced on GMA3

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still running together.
Running side by side, the two former GMA3 co-anchors took part in the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon May 20, in what marked their first joint appearance in . Amy and T.J. wore coordinating outfits—she sported a light pink tank top, black leggings and black and pink Nike sneakers, while he appeared in a dark grey top over black running shorts and tights, paired with pink Nike sneakers.
This marked Amy and T.J.'s first public appearance in almost a month (they were photographed walking while holding hands in New York City in April). The half marathon, hosted by New York Road Runners, took place almost four months after ABC News announced they would leave the company, which followed the pair going public with their controversial romance last December.
On May 11, the news group revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would officially take over the pair's hosting duties on GMA3.
The half marathon marked the third time Amy, 50, and T.J., 45, have run a major race together since they took part in the TCS New York Road City Marathon last November.
That month, they sparked romance rumors by being photographed acting flirty on an Upstate New York getaway. The two also ran side-by-side in the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon together this past March.
Both Amy and T.J. were legally married to others when they began their romance. She and Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue wed in 2010 and the two ran the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon together. Days after photos of her and T.J. on their Upstate New York trip surfaced last November, the actor removed photos of her from his Instagram.
Meanwhile, T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a daughter, in December, soon after he and Amy went public with their romance.