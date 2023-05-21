Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run Half Marathon Together After Being Replaced on GMA3

Watch : ABC Reveals Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' GMA3 Replacements

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still running together.

Running side by side, the two former GMA3 co-anchors took part in the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon May 20, in what marked their first joint appearance in . Amy and T.J. wore coordinating outfits—she sported a light pink tank top, black leggings and black and pink Nike sneakers, while he appeared in a dark grey top over black running shorts and tights, paired with pink Nike sneakers.

This marked Amy and T.J.'s first public appearance in almost a month (they were photographed walking while holding hands in New York City in April). The half marathon, hosted by New York Road Runners, took place almost four months after ABC News announced they would leave the company, which followed the pair going public with their controversial romance last December.

On May 11, the news group revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would officially take over the pair's hosting duties on GMA3.

The half marathon marked the third time Amy, 50, and T.J., 45, have run a major race together since they took part in the TCS New York Road City Marathon last November.