Taylor Swift Says She's Never Been Happier in Comments Made More Than a Month After Joe Alwyn Breakup

Taylor Swift is in her happy era.

While performing in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on May 20 during her Eras tour, the pop star shared a positive life update with her fans. "I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life, ever," she said onstage, as seen in a fan's TikTok video. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

Swift's comments come six weeks after it was reported that she and actor Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together, and also amid her recent romance rumors involving her and The 1975 singer Matty Healy.

The two, whose reps have not commented on the matter when reached by E! News, have been spotted on group outings in recent weeks—most recently May 16. Matty has also attended several of Taylor's concerts and even performed a few times with her opening act, Phoebe Bridgers.