Vitamix 24-Hour Deal: Save 46% On a Blender That Functions as a 13-In-1 Machine

If you think all blenders are the same, think again. A Vitamix is a next-level, small appliance that you need in your home. That's because it's much more than just a blender. When you buy a Vitamix, you're treating yourself to a multitasking, essential gadget.
The Vitamix Creations II is a 13-in-1 machine that you can use as a whole food juicer, blender, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, hot soup and sauce maker, and a fondue maker. It has 10 variable speeds and a powerful bundle that isn't super loud and disruptive.
For 24 hours, you can get a Vitamix bundle from QVC for just $280 instead of $525. You'll get a blender, two recipe books, an instructional DVD, and a tamper. Today is also a special day for QVC shoppers because you can get free shipping on any purchase, which doesn't happen very often.
Vitamix Creations 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable Speed Blender w/ Books
This Vitamix bundle includes: Vitamix Creations II base, 64-oz blending container, tamper, vented lid with removable plug, Introduction to High-Performance Blending book, and Art of Blending cookbook. QVC has six colors to choose from.
If you need more information before shopping, check out these reviews from QVC shoppers who adore this blender.
Vitamix Creations II 64-oz 13-in-1 Variable-Speed Blender Reviews
A shopper said, "No more Smoothie King for me. My green smoothies comes out so smooth. The best blender I have ever owned."
Another raved, "This machine is unlike anything I have ever owned before. My morning smoothie is a breeze with this machine. I have not found anything it cannot handle. I put all sorts of fruits and veggies in it. With skin and all. Nothing gets stuck and nothing remains in the bottom. Worth every penny for this machine! I would highly recommend it to all! It is a true work horse!"
A QVC customer wrote, "I initially hesitated about getting a blender this expensive but it is totally worth it. It does a great job in blending and does a lot more. A great purchase."
"Best decision i have ever made was buying a vita-mix blender you will not be disappointed and wont go back to any Other blenders. Qvc offers easy pay and it arrived in 2 days!! Thank you QVC," a shopper wrote.
A reviewer gushed, "I love my Vitamix! I've seen them on QVC many times and was always on the fence about ordering one. I kept thinking to myself it's just a blender, it can't be that great. Ok, I was wrong. When I saw it as a Today's Special Value, I finally decided to buy one. Impressed with the power and ease of cleaning. I have made milkshakes, frozen drinks and desserts, an excellent tomato bisque. I highly recommend this blender."
