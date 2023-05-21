Vitamix 24-Hour Deal: Save 46% On a Blender That Functions as a 13-In-1 Machine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you think all blenders are the same, think again. A Vitamix is a next-level, small appliance that you need in your home. That's because it's much more than just a blender. When you buy a Vitamix, you're treating yourself to a multitasking, essential gadget.

The Vitamix Creations II is a 13-in-1 machine that you can use as a whole food juicer, blender, food processor, stick blender, hand mixer, ice cream maker, ice crusher, meat grinder, chopper, cheese grater, peanut butter maker, hot soup and sauce maker, and a fondue maker. It has 10 variable speeds and a powerful bundle that isn't super loud and disruptive.

For 24 hours, you can get a Vitamix bundle from QVC for just $280 instead of $525. You'll get a blender, two recipe books, an instructional DVD, and a tamper. Today is also a special day for QVC shoppers because you can get free shipping on any purchase, which doesn't happen very often.