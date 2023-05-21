Ulta 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 50% On the L’Ange Rotating Curling Iron That Does All the Work for You

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even if you don't have any hairstyling skills, you can still get the look you desire. All you need to do is buy the right tools.

It doesn't get any easier than a self-rotating curling iron. The L'ange Le Pirouette Titanium Rotating Curling Iron does all of the work for you. With a push of a button, you pick the direction you want to curl your strands and the iron does the work all on its own. This iron is so simple to use and shoppers can't get over their beautiful, long-lasting curls.

For 24 hours, Ulta shoppers can get a 50% discount on the L'ange Le Pirouette Titanium Rotating Curling Iron, no promo code needed. You will also get free shipping. Shop an amazing deal and make sure you always have a good hair day from this point forward.