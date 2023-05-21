Ulta 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 50% On the L’Ange Rotating Curling Iron That Does All the Work for You

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even if you don't have any hairstyling skills, you can still get the look you desire. All you need to do is buy the right tools.
It doesn't get any easier than a self-rotating curling iron. The L'ange Le Pirouette Titanium Rotating Curling Iron does all of the work for you. With a push of a button, you pick the direction you want to curl your strands and the iron does the work all on its own. This iron is so simple to use and shoppers can't get over their beautiful, long-lasting curls.
For 24 hours, Ulta shoppers can get a 50% discount on the L'ange Le Pirouette Titanium Rotating Curling Iron, no promo code needed. You will also get free shipping. Shop an amazing deal and make sure you always have a good hair day from this point forward.
L'ange Le Pirouette Titanium Rotating Curling Iron
There are two barrel sizes to choose from: 1-inch and 1.25 inches. If you prefer a tighter curl or if it's tough for your hair to hold a curl, I recommend the 1-inch size. If you want a looser curl, opt for the 1.25-inch curling iron.
Press the "L" or "R" button to rotate the curling iron in your preferred direction. Once your hair is wrapped around the barrel, hold it for 5-10 seconds. For the best results, release the curl and cool it in the palm of your hand for a few seconds. Apply the finishing spray of your choice.
If you need a curling iron that's easy to use and delivers long-lasting styles, you'll love this one. Just check out the customer reviews.
L'ange Le Pirouette Titanium Rotating Curling Iron Reviews
A shopper explained, "My hair does not curl well or hold curl at all. I have tried so many different products and spent a ton of money on high end products. Nothing worked!! This curling iron is a life changer!!! I went from wearing a ponytail every day to curling my hair every morning. The curl stays in all day!!! It is super easy to use and the rotation helps me get great curls in the back too!! Love it!"
Another declared, "Best tool EVER. Try out my new tool this morning unbelievable easy set up curl lasted all day. So absolutely over the moon about my newest tool."
Someone shared, "This rotating curling iron is so easy to use and makes full bouncy curls!"
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "Best curling iron I've owned. Super easy to use, especially with long fine hair. Love how the curls came out!"
"This is the best spinning curling iron i have ever put my hands on.. Thank you Lange," a shopper wrote.
Another wrote, "This is the perfect tool for people who have pain and issues with their hands and arms. And the curl from this is awesome!! Must have."
