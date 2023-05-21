Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sweet Tribute to Matthew Broderick for Their 26th Anniversary

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN

And just like that...Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for 26 years.

On May 20, the actress shared a sweet tribute to her husband and revealed how they celebrated the happy occasion. "Happy 26th anniversary my husband," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a Champagne cork. "That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne.

And a gorgeous walk home."

The leading star of And Just Like That... continued, "Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ."

According to The New York Times, Sarah, 58, and Matthew, 61, met in November 1991 through Sarah's older brothers, Pippin and Toby. They had become friends with Matthew after he directed a play at the Naked Angels Theater Company, where Toby performed. But it wasn't until February 1992 when the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor summoned up the courage to ask his now-wife out on a date.

"He left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine," Sarah told The New York Times in 1996. "You know, 'Hi, it's Matthew Broderick.'"