Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Sweet Tribute to Matthew Broderick for Their 26th Anniversary

Find out how Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary and relive their romance in pictures.

By Corinne Heller May 21, 2023 12:21 AMTags
Sarah Jessica ParkerCouplesAnniversariesMatthew Broderick
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN

And just like that...Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for 26 years.

On May 20, the actress shared a sweet tribute to her husband and revealed how they celebrated the happy occasion. "Happy 26th anniversary my husband," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a Champagne cork. "That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne.
And a gorgeous walk home."

The leading star of And Just Like That... continued, "Oh the miles we have strolled together. I love you. XOX, your SJ."

According to The New York Times, Sarah, 58, and Matthew, 61, met in November 1991 through Sarah's older brothers, Pippin and Toby. They had become friends with Matthew after he directed a play at the Naked Angels Theater Company, where Toby performed. But it wasn't until February 1992 when the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor summoned up the courage to ask his now-wife out on a date.

"He left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine," Sarah told The New York Times in 1996. "You know, 'Hi, it's Matthew Broderick.'"

photos
Sex and the City Celebrity Cameos

The two wed in New York City on May 19, 1997. Last year, Sarah paid tribute to Matthew on their 25th—silver—anniversary by sharing a throwback pic of the two and an image of an invitation to their low-key wedding "party." "Evening Attire," she wrote at the time. "Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife." 

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Reveals Which of His Children He Spends the Most Time With

2

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Unrecognizable in First Public Sighting in 4 Years

3

Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With Austin Forsyth

In 2002, the Sex and the City alum birth to the couple's son James Wilkie Broderick. She and Matthew welcomed twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick via surrogate in 2009.

Last December, James, now 20, and Marion and Tabitha, now 13, joined their parents at the premiere of the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot in what marked a rare public appearance for the couple's children.

Relived Jessica and Matthew's romance in pictures below:

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
2022: Broadway Date Night

The two attend the opening night of Plaza Suite.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
2022: Family Night

The pair appear with their kids James Wilkie Broderick, 20, and twins Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, 13, at the premiere of the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot.

James Devaney/GC Images
2017: Ballet, But Make It Fashion

The two arrive at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
2015: A Night at the Theatre

The two attend the Irish Repertory Theatre's YEATS: The Celebration at Town Hall in New York City.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images
2013: Pure Imagination

The two and their son James Wilkie Broderick attend the press night for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Royal in London.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
2013: London Calling

The two attend the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, co-hosted by L'Wren Scott, at The Serpentine Gallery in London.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
2010: Here Come the Muggles

The couple and their son James Wilkie Broderick attend the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009: Oscars

The two arrive on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2003: SAG Awards

The two pose on the red carpet.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1999: Emmys

The pair attend the awards ceremony.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1998: Godzilla Premiere

The two are spotted at the New York City screening.

Ron Galella/WireImage
1995: Tony Awards

The couple celebrates the actor's win for Best Actor in a Musical for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993: Golden Globes

The couple arrives at the awards ceremony.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Reveals Which of His Children He Spends the Most Time With

2

Daniel Day-Lewis Is Unrecognizable in First Public Sighting in 4 Years

3

Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With Austin Forsyth

4

Ethan Hawke and Ex Uma Thurman's Son Levon Joins Dad at Cannes

5

Fans Think Malika Haqq Just Revealed Khloe Kardashian’s Baby's Name