These Are the Best Appliances for Small Kitchens

There's a lot to consider when it comes to purchasing the best kitchen appliances. You have to consider the price, size and functionality of an appliance, and how often you'll actually put it to use.
We know you have a ton of options to shop from out there, but that task can become more challenging when you're looking for kitchen appliances for smaller spaces. If you don't have all the countertop or cabinet space in the world, pinpointing the perfect appliances gets all the more stressful.
That's why we rounded up some of the very best kitchen appliances out there, specifically if space is not on your side. From breakfast maker stations to food processors, there's everything in this roundup. Continue ahead to find some of the most convenient and affordable compact appliances. Spoiler: they're all available to shop from Amazon.
The Best Appliances for Small Kitchens
GreenLife 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker Station
Who said you can't cook a full breakfast in a small kitchen? This breakfast maker station has all you need to whip up all your favorite breakfast foods. It has griddle compartments, a bread toaster, built-in timer and more, which is why it has over 1,000 glowing reviews on Amazon.
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
While traditional blenders can be too bulky or large to incorporate into small kitchen spaces, this personal blender from Hamilton Beach solves the problem. The powerful blender is perfect for whipping up smoothies and shakes, and it is super easy to use with the click of a few buttons.
Mueller Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
This multi-purpose handheld immersion blender is a must-have for preparing soups, dressings and so much more. This one from Amazon has over 45,000 glowing reviews, and it even comes with a milk frother and whisk attachment.
Cuisinart DLC-2A Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor
This Cuisinart food processor has over 27,000 positive ratings on Amazon for good reason. You can use it to chop and grind ingredients for all your favorite recipes. Reviewers love it because it has strong blending power and is easy to clean.
DASH Mini Rice Cooker
This mini rice cooker and steamer not only looks adorable, but it really does work, according to its over 39,000 positive Amazon reviews. It's perfect for making stews, grains and oatmeal, too.
Magnetic Shelf with Paper Towel Holder
If you're looking to save some counter space, you need this magnetic shelf with a paper towel holder. It's spacious enough to fit spices, utensils and other kitchen essentials. You can attach the shelf to your refrigerator using the high-grade magnets, or mount it to the wall if preferred.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
This multipurpose Instant Pot does it all. The bestselling pressure cooker has over 161,600 positive ratings, and reviewers love that it makes the cooking process "easier." While it is the smaller make of the Instant Pot, it's perfect for crafting all your favorite meals in a compact space.
BLACK+DECKER EM720CB7 Digital Microwave Oven
This digital microwave oven is an essential for smaller kitchens, because it has all the functions as a standard size microwave. With over 9,900 positive ratings, reviewers say that it's perfect for smaller spaces and works great.
BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket
Honestly, we recommend this sink colander to everyone, no matter your kitchen size. The extendable strainer basket will help you save counter space, and it makes washing fruits and veggies so much easier.
DASH Rapid Egg Cooker
Reviewers call this rapid egg cooker an "awesome little product." The mini device can cook up to six eggs without wasting any water, and it will make your breakfasts and lunches a breeze to prepare.
—Originally published May 21, 2023, at 4:00 AM PT