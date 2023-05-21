29 Grossly Satisfying Cleaning Products With Amazing Results

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I wish I could snap my fingers and everything in my home would be cleaned in an instant. Unfortunately, I don't have magic powers or any help cleaning. That's why I am all about cleaning smarter, not harder. I don't want to spend hours scrubbing my kitchen floor or the shower. Instead, I make sure to buy highly effective cleaning products that make my tasks so much easier.
There's just something grossly satisfying about cleaning products that truly work. This putty gets the gunk out of my earbuds and makes the sound much more clear. This Bissell device mops and vacuums floors at the same time. Emptying out the dirty water is disgusting, but it's even worse to think about leaving all of that on my floor. If you're contemplating replacing your grout, try using this spray instead. You'll be amazed by all of the dirt that comes out. It will really bring your grout back to life.
Make your life easier with these 29 grossly satisfying cleaning products that are E! Shopping Editor-approved.
AirSquares Earbud Cleaning Putty
If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your earbuds, you need this putty in your life. Just press against the putty and you will be grossed out by the dirt and ear wax you just removed. The cleaner your earbuds are, the more clear the sound will be. This product has 2,800+5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "I would give this 10 stars if I could! I used this for the first time a couple minutes ago and it worked amazing! The sound was restored in my AirPods to the way it was when I first got them. Highly recommend!"
Grout-Eez Super Heavy-Duty Grout Cleaner
Instead of scrubbing tile grout for hours, just spray this on. You can walk away and come back 15 minutes later and you'll be amazed by all the dirt that comes out. No more hours of scrubbing. It doesn't get easier than using this product.
It has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "It's a miracle! Seriously... The grout in my bathroom was really stained. I tried so many products and was about to give up and have the counter re-grouted or replaced, but then I looked up grout cleaners and found this. I am overjoyed!"
Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablets
You need to check out these water bottle cleaning tablets. Say goodbye to hours of scrubbing your water bottle or coffee to-go mug. All you need to do is fill the container with warm water. Then drop in one Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablet. Wait 15-30 minutes, rinse out the water and you'll be amazed. This easy-to-use cleaning product removes those tough stains and saves you a ton of time.
The Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablets cost $8 for a twelve-pack and they have 23,300+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Save your water bottle and the time you would have spent cleaning. You need these tablets in your life.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber
Instead of scrubbing on your hands and knees, use this automated scrubber to clean so much easier and faster. I am amazed by how quick this works and how much dirt I'm able to clean. This device comes with multiple heads and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Best Purchase. Wow! This little cleaner works like magic! I bought it to clean my garden tub, which if you have one, you know how difficult it is to reach everywhere without getting in. I was able to sit on the edge of my tub & clean everywhere! Even every little nook & cranny. Plus this thing has a lifetime warranty!"
Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner
The Bissell CrossWave All-In-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is not just a vacuum. You can vacuum and wash floors at the same time. This device as a unique two-tank system that separates cleaning solution and dirty water, so you are always cleaning with a fresh formula. You can use the Bissell CrossWave FLoor Cleaner on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, and area rugs.
Sauberkugel The Clean Ball- Sticky Inside Ball Picks up Dust, Dirt and Crumbs in your Purse, Bag, Or Backpacks
It's kind of gross to think about how dirty the inside of your bag may be. Put this cleaning ball in your go-to bag. The inside is sticky, so it picks up dirt, dust, and crumbs. You don't have to do a thing. It doesn't get easier than this one, right?
It comes in three colors and it has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Abnaok Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaners
Just add vinegar and water to the Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner, set the microwave timer for 5-7 minutes, and all of the microwave crud will be gone. It has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Woolite At-Home Dry Cleaner Dry Cleaning Cloths and Stain Removal, Easy to Use, Safe on Wool, Cashmere, and Designer Jeans, Fresh Scent, 14 Cloths
Save on your dry cleaning bill and use these wipes at home. Use a wipe to spot clean a stain, toss your garment in the dryer for 20 minutes, and you're good to go. These cloths have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Stomp 'N Go Pet Lifting Pads + Oxy for Stain Removal on Carpet & Area Rug Cleaning, 20 Pack
I don't think cleaning is fun, but stomp and go pads are an enjoyable way to remove stains. Put the pad on top of a carpet stain, stomp on it with your foot, and leave the pad on the ground for at least 30 minutes. For super set-in stains, you can leave the pad on the floor for 24-hours. All you have to do is lift up the pad and your stain will be gone, no scrubbing at all.
These stain removal pads have 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Weekly Application Requires No Scrubbing, Bleach-Free Formula, 64 Ounce (Pack of 1)
Don't spend your day scrubbing your shower. Instead spray this all over your shower once a week. Leave it on for 8-12 hours and then run the water. This spray gets rid of soap scum and build up without the need for scraping or scrubbing. Another nice thing about Wet & Forget is that it doesn't smell like bleach or other harsh cleaning products. It just has a refreshing, light vanilla scent. This product has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Goo Gone Adhesive Remover Spray Gel - 2 Pack and Sticker Lifter - Removes Chewing Gum Grease Tar Stickers Labels Tape Residue Oil Blood Lipstick Mascara
This is my favorite cleaning product. I initially bought it because I was struggling to take price tags off of glassware without scratches. This is great to remove adhesive, waterproof makeup, grease, oil, gum, and other stains that are normally so tough to clean. Just spray it and leave it on for a few minutes. If it's a really difficult stain, wait a little long. And then you just wipe it all away. This two-bottle set comes with a scraper.
This spray has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clorox Ultra Clean Toilet Tablets Bleach & Blue, Rain Clean Scent 2.47 Ounces Each, 4 Count
This is such a classic product. After just five minutes, your toilet is sanitized and this tablet keeps it clean and fresh for up to four months. This product prevents stains, dodorizes, and it removes limescale stains. These tablets have 26,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap, Refreshing Rain Scent
I love cooking almost as much as I love eating, but cleaning up the pots, pans, and dishes after a meal? No, thank you. This spray makes everything easier. Just spray it on and wipe. For very set-in stains, leave it on for a few minutes. It doesn't get any easier than this. No more scrubbing. This product has 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller with Ergonomic Handle - Aluminum Tubes - Includes Adhesive Sheets - for Cleaning, Carpet, Car, Clothing, and Pet Hair
Take lint rolling to the next level. This giant roller is great to pick up hard-to-clean dust, dirt, lint, pet hair, and more small debris. It has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Persil Laundry Detergent Liquid, Free and Sensitive, Unscented and Hypoallergenic for Sensitive Skin, 2X Concentrated, 110 Loads
I don't have the time to spot clean stains. As someone who loves self-tanner and makeup on top of being a messy eater, a good laundry detergent is an essential timesaver. This is my favorite detergent. It removes stains and it's unscented, so my skin doesn't get irritated. This detergent has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 37.500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yueiehe 5 Pairs Multi-Function Dust Duster Mop Slippers
Clean your floors while you walk around your home when you wear these microfiber duster slippers. This bundle comes with five pairs. You can also put these on a swiffer or use them with your hand to clean up.
These have 1,200+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is a great way to get the kids to help keep the floors clean. They love wearing the dust monsters lol. Not only can I have the kids wear them I can place them on my swiffer and it worked great."
Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner- Mango & Hibiscus (Set of 6)
Let your toilet clean itself every time you flush. Attach this inside the toilet bowl and it will deliver freshness for 12 weeks. This product has 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging
If you hate vacuuming, but want clean floors get this robotic vacuum which picks up dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
irobot Braava Jet M6 WiFi Mop
Don't stop at the robotic vacuum. Get a robotic mop too and make your life even easier.
It has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This might be the best purchase I ever made in my entire life. I've tried various things over the years to try to keep my wood, linoleum and tile floors clean from dirt, debris and dog hair, including the latest top-of-the line Dyson V15 laser cordless, and I was at wit's end until I found the Braava."
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner
It's annoying to clean makeup brushes (and to clean in general), but it really is vital for your skin. Dirty brushes full of makeup lead to bacteria build-up. Additionally, a clean brush is best for an even makeup application. And onto the hack....
Instead of washing your brushes by hand and waiting for them to dry, you can save yourself some time and effort and just get this makeup brush cleaner. Just put some makeup brush cleaning liquid in the bowl and turn on the brush cleaner to spin the brush to clean. After the dirt is out, you can spin the brush again until it's dry. It's really that simple and so worth it. Just ask the 10,100+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews.
Pink Stuff the Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner- Set of 3
I'm obsessed with the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff cleaning paste, but I just wanted a more user-friendly product with that same effective formula. This spray is just as good as the paste, but it's just much more convenient to use. I don't have to scrub my counters clean. All I have to do is wipe and the work is already done. The spray is effective on multiple surfaces and it has a nice clean smell that's not overpowering.
Green Gobbler Liquid Hair Drain Clog Remover & Cleaner, For Toilets, Sinks, Tubs - Septic Safe, 2 Pack
As someone with a ton of hair, this product is an absolute essential to unclog the drain. I slowly pour it in, leave it overnight, and then I pour in hot water and there's an immediate improvement. I always make sure I have this on hand. This drain clog remover has 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aroeve Air Purifiers for Home
How do you clean the air in your home? By doing absolutely nothing. Just plug this in and it will address smoke, pollen, dander, and more from your space. This air purifier has 5-star 12,800+ Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Shockingly efficient. I admit that I had low expectations because of the price, but it works really well. I recently got two kittens, and this is now in the room where their litter boxes are. You can't smell it at all."
Stock Your Home Disposable Gas Burner Liners
Stop yourself from cleaning your stove so often by putting down these aluminum liners before you cook. These have 17,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Bought these because I was tired of scrubbing the stove burner covers that came with my oven. These covers are very easy to install and remove when its time to replace them. It comes with A LOT of these covers and its lasted me months."
EyeVac PRO Touchless Stationary Vacuum
Every time I sweep dirt into a dustpan, I never seem to pick it all up and it's so frustrating. This makes sweeping so much easier. Just sweep dirt directly in front of the EyeVac PRO Touchless Stationary Vacuum and it picks up everything for you.
It has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Simply amazing! This thing…this little piece of magic has cut my sweeping time in half. It's so easy to just sweep when you see something and be done. I do wish I had a few more around the house. So far there has been NOTHING it will not suck up."
PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box - Never Scoop Litter Again - Hands-Free Cleanup with Disposable Crystal Tray - Less Tracking, Better Odor Control - Health Counter Helps Monitor Your Cat
Cleaning up the litter box is no one's favorite chore. This automated litter box does all the work for you.
It has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Works Great, Cat loves it, worth every penny. I absolutely love this thing. It works really well. My cat is really big, like 18 lbs and he still fits fine in the litter box which I was worried about. Sooo much better than having to clean a litter box. If you're on the edge of buying it, just get it and you will thank yourself later."
Easy Off Specialty Kitchen Degreaser Cleaner
Instead of spending an hour scrubbing your oven, use this spray. It gets rid of burned food and grease immediately. You will not regret buying this to clean your oven or stove.
It has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Bought it for my mom. She's been scrubbing the aluminum surfaces in the kitchen to clean them, so I bought her this instead. Just spray on and wipe it off. All dirt and grease will come off. No need to scrub. Afterwards, the surface is free of dirt and feels squeaky clean without grease."
Quick & Clean 6-Pack Cleaning Cups for Keurig Machines - 2.0 Compatible, Stain Remover, Non-Toxic
If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your coffee machine, add these to your cart. The pods are so easy to use. Just brew a large cycle with the cleaner pod. Then another one with just water and you'll get rid of stains and residues. This product has 34,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
