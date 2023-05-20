Joy-Anna Duggar Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With Austin Forsyth

Watch : Jill Duggar Speaks Out in Duggar Family Secrets Trailer

Counting on and on...the Duggar family has expanded once more.

Joy-Anna Duggar, Michelle Duggar and Jim-Bob Duggar's ninth child, and her husband Austin Forsyth have welcomed a baby boy, who joins the couple's son Gideon, 5, daughter Evelyn, 2. On May 19, Joy-Anna posted an Instagram photo of herself and Austin cuddling their newborn, who is wearing a hospital blanket and cap.

"He's here!" she wrote. "Thank you all for praying… Mama and baby are recovering well."

Joy-Anna, 25, and Austin, 29, also shared a YouTube video announcing their son's birth. The clip features audio of his first cries after he is delivered. The video also shows his parents talking to their older kids in advance about getting a baby brother. In addition, Joy-Anna, who suffered a pregnancy loss with a baby girl in 2019, tells viewers that she was treated by a doctor specializing in high-risk pregnancies.

She and Austin announced their were expecting again in a YouTube video posted on Oct. 5. Titled "Baby #3 Is On The Way." The 13-minute clip showed her finding out that she's expecting during a trip to Alaska with Austin.

In the video, the duo wait patiently for results from a pregnancy test and upon looking at the positive result, Joy-Anna bursts into tears of joy.