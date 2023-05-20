Nick Cannon Reveals Which of His Children He Spends the Most Time With

Nick Cannon offered some insight into his life as a father of 12 in a recent podcast interview, revealing that he spends the most time with one of his kids.

Nick Cannon has offered more insight into his life as a dad, which has often come under scrutiny.

The Wild N' Out host, who fathered 12 kids with six women, revealed last week that he spends the most time with one of his children— daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 8 months, who he shares with LaNisha Cole.

"My beautiful daughter Onyx, that's probably the child that I spend the most time with, really," Nick said on the Jason Lee Podcast. "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day."

The Masked Singer host continued, "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter's right next to me."

Nick, 42, also said he even has a nursery in his office. He also noted that his schedule with Onyx does not conflict with the amount of time he spends with his other children, as "they're in school, they're babies."

The TV personality added, "I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have her, really, as equal amount of time that she does."

 E! News has reached out to LaNisha for comment on Nick's remarks and has not heard bac

Nick made his comments about her and Onyx more than a month after he accidentally left the child out while listing the names of his kids in a Howard Stern Show interview. On The Jason Lee Show, he admitted he "f--ked up" but also signaled that Howard Stern confused him because he interrupted him as he named the children.

In addition to Onyx, Nick also shares twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Cannon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 7 months and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 2, with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love Cannon, 10 months, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott.

The model and Nick's eldest child together, son Zen Cannon, died in 2021 at age 5 months from brain cancer.

Earlier this month, Nick fired back at critics of his lifestyle, saying that he's able to emotionally and financially support his kids.

"I've been villainized," he told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 7. "I hear all the time: ‘You can't be present for all those children.' So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title."

He added, "It's not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it's about how you feel when I'm with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that's what's gonna resonate."

See Nick's family album below:

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany Bell and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram
Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 25 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram
Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram
Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany Bell gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram
Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa Scott gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022. The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild N' Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

