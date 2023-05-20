Nick Cannon Reveals Which of His Children He Spends the Most Time With

Nick Cannon has offered more insight into his life as a dad, which has often come under scrutiny.
The Wild N' Out host, who fathered 12 kids with six women, revealed last week that he spends the most time with one of his children— daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 8 months, who he shares with LaNisha Cole.
"My beautiful daughter Onyx, that's probably the child that I spend the most time with, really," Nick said on the Jason Lee Podcast. "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day."
The Masked Singer host continued, "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter's right next to me."
Nick, 42, also said he even has a nursery in his office. He also noted that his schedule with Onyx does not conflict with the amount of time he spends with his other children, as "they're in school, they're babies."
The TV personality added, "I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have her, really, as equal amount of time that she does."
E! News has reached out to LaNisha for comment on Nick's remarks and has not heard bac
Nick made his comments about her and Onyx more than a month after he accidentally left the child out while listing the names of his kids in a Howard Stern Show interview. On The Jason Lee Show, he admitted he "f--ked up" but also signaled that Howard Stern confused him because he interrupted him as he named the children.
In addition to Onyx, Nick also shares twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Cannon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 7 months and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon, 2, with Brittany Bell, twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary Love Cannon, 10 months, with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott.
The model and Nick's eldest child together, son Zen Cannon, died in 2021 at age 5 months from brain cancer.
Earlier this month, Nick fired back at critics of his lifestyle, saying that he's able to emotionally and financially support his kids.
"I've been villainized," he told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 7. "I hear all the time: ‘You can't be present for all those children.' So therefore I get this deadbeat dad title."
He added, "It's not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it's about how you feel when I'm with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that's what's gonna resonate."
