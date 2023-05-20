Nick Cannon Reveals Which of His Children He Spends the Most Time With

Watch : Nick Cannon Confesses He MIXED UP His Mother's Day Cards

Nick Cannon has offered more insight into his life as a dad, which has often come under scrutiny.

The Wild N' Out host, who fathered 12 kids with six women, revealed last week that he spends the most time with one of his children— daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 8 months, who he shares with LaNisha Cole.

"My beautiful daughter Onyx, that's probably the child that I spend the most time with, really," Nick said on the Jason Lee Podcast. "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day."

The Masked Singer host continued, "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter's right next to me."

Nick, 42, also said he even has a nursery in his office. He also noted that his schedule with Onyx does not conflict with the amount of time he spends with his other children, as "they're in school, they're babies."