Ethan Hawke's Son Levon Joins Dad at Cannes Film Festival After Appearing With Mom Uma Thurman

On May 16, Uma Thurman walked the red carpet at Cannes with a special date: Her and ex-husband Ethan Hawke's son Levon Hawke. As it turns out, the 21-year-old, a budding actor, also hung out with his father at the film festival.

Ethan shared several pics of himself with Levon on his Instagram May 19, including one showing the two with the actor's wife, Ryan Shawhughes Hawke two days prior. "Snapshots from a few days in Cannes," the Training Day star wrote. "A pleasure to be there again, and especially alongside the maestro Pedro Almodóvar. #StrangeWayOfLife @festivaldecannes"

Levon did not join Ethan on the red carpet at Cannes, where the actor attended the May 17 premiere of the director's short Western film Strange Way of Life, which stars him and The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal as cowboys who used to be lovers, as well as a screening of the movie Monster with his wife.

Levon has largely stayed out of the spotlight over the years. In February, Ethan resurfaced photos from a 2015 father-son courtside outing in order to congratulate his other seatmate, Super Bowl half-time performer Rihanna.