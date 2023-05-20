Ethan Hawke's Son Levon Joins Dad at Cannes Film Festival After Appearing With Mom Uma Thurman

Ethan Hawke shared photos of himself hanging out with his and ex-wife Uma Thurman's son Levon at the Cannes Film Festival, days after the 21-year-old joined his mom on the red carpet.

Dad's turn!

On May 16, Uma Thurman walked the red carpet at Cannes with a special date: Her and ex-husband Ethan Hawke's son Levon Hawke. As it turns out, the 21-year-old, a budding actor, also hung out with his father at the film festival.

Ethan shared several pics of himself with Levon on his Instagram May 19, including one showing the two with the actor's wife, Ryan Shawhughes Hawke two days prior. "Snapshots from a few days in Cannes," the Training Day star wrote. "A pleasure to be there again, and especially alongside the maestro Pedro Almodóvar. #StrangeWayOfLife @festivaldecannes"

Levon did not join Ethan on the red carpet at Cannes, where the actor attended the May 17 premiere of the director's short Western film Strange Way of Life, which stars him and The Last of UsPedro Pascal as cowboys who used to be lovers, as well as a screening of the movie Monster with his wife.

Levon has largely stayed out of the spotlight over the years. In February, Ethan resurfaced photos from a 2015 father-son courtside outing in order to congratulate his other seatmate, Super Bowl half-time performer Rihanna.

Amid his recent rare public appearances with Uma and Ethan, Levon is following in their—and older sister Maya Hawke's—acting footsteps. He will soon make his major onscreen debut, joining Tom Holland in the Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room in June.

Instagram / Ethan Hawke

