24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $225 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum

If you loathe chores, but you still want a clean home, you just need more effective tools. Dyson is a beloved brand because of its high-quality vacuums. They are effective for picking up dirt and pet hair the first time— without the need to vacuum that same area over again. These are definitely worth the investment, but they are not cheap.
Thankfully, there's a discount on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 EXTRA Upright Vacuum with 7 Tools. Usually, you can get this model for $615, but you can get the vacuum with seven accessories for just $390— no promo code needed. Just hurry up because you can only get this price today.
This vacuum is next-level and it will make your life easier with accessories that help you clean those tough-to-reach areas of your home. Just make your life easier. Get the Dyson.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 EXTRA Upright Vacuum with 7 Tools
This bundle includes the Dyson Ball Animal 3 EXTRA Upright Vacuum, tangle-free turbine tool, stair tool, carbon fiber soft dusting brush, mattress tool, reach-under tool, pet groom tool for medium and long-haired pets only (read instructions before use), combination tool, and tool holder.
The vacuum has three cleaning modes and Dyson Ball technology, which navigates around obstacles with a turn of the wrist for easy for precise maneuvering.
Dyson Ball Animal 3 EXTRA Upright Vacuum Reviews
Dyson Ball Animal 3 EXTRA Upright Vacuum Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "This vacuum has more sucking power than any other vacuum, including my last Dyson ( which lasted 20 years). Highly recommend this model. Can easily engage attachments. Love it!"
Another shared, "I've wanted one for a while but was apprehensive about spending that much on a vacuum. Now I wish I'd done it sooner. It's all I hoped it would be."
Someone reviewed, "Best Dyson yet! Had to get used to using it but it is amazing and picks up everything. Carpets have never been cleaner. Highly recommend to all."
A reviewer wrote, "My old Dyson died so I replaced it with this. Had no idea how poorly my other vacuum was doing! This new one does an amazing job. It takes a little getting used to but I love it!"
A QVC shopper said, "This is a great upgrade from my Ball Animal 2! It's nice having an adjustable nozzle so that I can clean my deep pile rug without the vacuum sticking to the rug. It also seems groom the carpet better and pick up more than my last Dyson, the tangle free brush roll is great too!"
