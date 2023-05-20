Jessica Alba Shares Sweet Selfie With Husband Cash Warren on Their 15th Anniversary

Watch : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren just marked a major marriage milestone.

The Sin City actress and her husband celebrated their 15th anniversary on May 19 and marked the happy occasion with a cute couple's selfie. "15 years of marriage," Jessica, 42, wrote on her Instagram page. "Te amo @cash_warren."

The two—parents to daughters Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 5—met in 2004 in Canada on the set of the film Fantastic Four, of which Cash, now a movie producer, served as an assistant to director Tim Story. In 2022, the Honest Company founder told Glamour U.K. that her now-husband, 44, initially slipped her a note, signed with a dollar sign—like his name, which read, "I really, really like you."

Jessica and Cash married in 2008 when she was expecting their first child, Honor.

"We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!" the actress told Glamour U.K. "It wasn't planned."