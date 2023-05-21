The TikTok-Famous Zombie Face Mask Exceeds the Hype, Delivering 8 Skincare Treatments in 1 Product

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It can take a few weeks to see the results of a skincare product. If you prefer products with instant gratification, you need to check out the zombie face mask that has been all over TikTok.

The SKIN1004 Zombie Pack addresses eight skincare concerns with just one mask, according to the brand. SKIN1004 claims that it reduces lines and wrinkles, lifts skin, clears up acne, tightens enlarged pores, hydrates, improves skin texture by removing dead skin cells, brightens, and balance pH levels. As someone with a wide variety of skincare issues, I have been super happy with the results of using this mask. My most major concern is the visibility of pores and this mask makes a visible difference every time I use it.

Aside from the spectacular results, this mask is so fun to use. It comes with a brush and when I apply it, I look like a 108-year-old zombie for 15 minutes. After taking it off, my skin is refined, lifted, and clear. I don't love the smell, but I think the results are worth it, and so do the 7,000+ 5-star Amazon shoppers who left five-star reviews.