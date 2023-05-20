Ulta 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 50% On a Bed Head Hair Waver That Creates Waves That Last for Days

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ironically, a lot of those effortless-looking hairstyles don't happen without some work. If you have straight hair you want some natural-looking beach waves, it can get complicated styling your strands with a standard curling iron. Make getting ready so much easier with a wave iron.
The Bed Head Mess Behave Ceramic Deep Hair Waver is such an easy hairstyling tool. You can create bold, sculpted waves or laidback mermaid-looking waves with very little effort. This iron makes doing your hair a super fast process.
If you want some effortless beach waves, you can get a 50% discount on the Bed Head Mess Behave Ceramic Deep Hair Waver for 24 hours at Ulta. Diamond and Platinum shoppers get free shipping with any $10 Beauty Steal purchase.
Ulta shoppers love this wave iron because it delivers great results and it's super easy to use. If you need more info before you shop, check out some of the rave reviews.
Bed Head Mess Behave Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Reviews
A shopper said, "I've been trying everything to get the beachy waves, I seen a video of a lady using this wand, so I bought it & WOW! it's so simple & easy to use & exactly what I needed to get the simple waves I wanted! heats up quick & I love the colors!"
Another declared, "I love this waver! I am not the most hair-competent person in the world and this was super easy. Makes really nice waves in my hair that last two days. My hair is super fine and kind of thin, doesn't always hold a curl.. but this works great!"
Someone gushed, "Absolutely love this product and the results from it never looked so amazing with wavy beach style hair before!"
A reviewer shared, "This iron gave my hair beautiful natural waves and a ton of volume. It is very user friendly as well."
Another reviewed, "Got this for my 12 year old daughter - we both love it! It's easy to use without help from another person. The waves hold nice and it doesn't take long to do a full head of think, past the shoulder length hair!"
"I started to use it on my hair for faster route than the wand and omg i loved the results ! on top of all the compliments i get !! i love it! Super fast and easy to use," an Ulta customer wrote.
