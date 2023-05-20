Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Romain Gavras Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Cannes

Watch : Cannes 2023: Elle Fanning, Brie Larson and More Shine!

Get ready to levitate over Dua Lipa and her new flame's Cannes Film Festival 2023 arrival.

The "Physical" singer and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut together at the Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) May 19 premiere. For the occasion, Dua wore a one-shoulder, black gown featuring cut-outs across the front and a daring thigh slit. Meanwhile, Romain, a filmmaker and music video director, donned a sleek black suit.

The couple also weren't shy with PDA, as Romain wrapped his arm Dua's waist while posing for photos. At one point, Dua and Romain looked smitten as they shared a laugh.

Their outing comes two months after Dua and Romain were spotted holding hands at Paris Fashion Week. Prior to that, they were seen in February leaving a Netflix party for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards in London, according to Entertainment Tonight.