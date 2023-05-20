Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Romain Gavras Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Cannes

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras stepped out in coordinating black outfits for the May 19 premiere of Omar La Fraise at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 20, 2023 2:10 AMTags
CannesCouplesCelebritiesDua Lipa
Get ready to levitate over Dua Lipa and her new flame's Cannes Film Festival 2023 arrival.

The "Physical" singer and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut together at the Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) May 19 premiere. For the occasion, Dua wore a one-shoulder, black gown featuring cut-outs across the front and a daring thigh slit. Meanwhile, Romain, a filmmaker and music video director, donned a sleek black suit.

The couple also weren't shy with PDA, as Romain wrapped his arm Dua's waist while posing for photos. At one point, Dua and Romain looked smitten as they shared a laugh.

Their outing comes two months after Dua and Romain were spotted holding hands at Paris Fashion Week. Prior to that, they were seen in February leaving a Netflix party for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards in London, according to Entertainment Tonight.

photos
Dua Lipa's Most Daring Looks

Romain previously dated Rita Ora, with his rep confirming their breakup to the Daily Mail in March 2021. As for Dua, the "Pretty Please" artist went out with Anwar Hadid for two years before breaking up in 2021. She sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah last September, but later clarified she was single.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said in an October episode of iHeartRadio's Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Keep scrolling to see more stars step out at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Storm Reid

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Brie Larson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Natalie Portman

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Naomi Ackie

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Romain Gavras & Dua Lipa

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Carla Bruni

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Calista Flockhart & Harrison Ford

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elle Fanning

Daniele Cifala / SplashNews.com

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Rosé

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Sara Foster

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sara Sampaio

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Laura Harrier

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Carla Gugino

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Zeta Douglas

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Uma Thurman

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Gemma Chan

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Charlie Heaton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Brie Larson

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kat Graham

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Ethan Hawke

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
