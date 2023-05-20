Daniel Day-Lewis Looks Unrecognizable in First Public Sighting in 4 Years

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED Movies of 2023

What a day for Daniel Day-Lewis.

Nearly five years after his retirement from acting, the There Will Be Blood star stepped out with his wife Rebecca Miller for a romantic stroll in New York City. On May 19, the 66-year-old was nearly unrecognizable—with his long gray hair tucked beneath a trucker hat—as he held Rebecca's hand while crossing an intersection.

As a show that his threads are anything but phantom, Daniel opted for a colorfully casual duds for the outing. In addition to his cap, the Oscar winner rocked a striped blue T-shirt paired with a black hoodie, as well as bright yellow pants from the skateboarding brand One Gig. He completely his 'fit with black Hoka sneakers.

Meanwhile, Rebecca, 60, wore a light blue blouse with navy cargo pants.

Daniel shook Hollywood to its core back in June 2017, when he announced that he would be stepping away from his highly revered acting career of over four decades.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," his rep at the time, Leslee Dart, said in a statement to Variety. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."