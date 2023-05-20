Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Celebrate Her Birthday Ahead of Duggar Family Secrets Release

Derick Dillard wrote a sweet tribute to wife Jill Duggar on her 32nd birthday, which fell the day before Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming Duggar Family Secrets documentary.

Watch: Jill Duggar Speaks Out in Duggar Family Secrets Trailer

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are taking a moment to celebrate. 

The couple rang in Jill's 32nd birthday on May 17, one day before the trailer for the documentary Duggar Family Secrets was released.

Derick penned a sweet message to his "lovely" wife of nine years, writing on Instagram, "Life with you is fun! I'm thankful every day for you, and I love you to the moon and back!" 

Pairing the love note with a photo of Jill holding a rabbit, he added, "P.S. One of these years I'll remember to get you 3 bunnies named Nibbles, Fluffy, and Edna for your birthday, like you've always wanted."

The 19 Kids and Counting alum—who shares sons Israel, 8, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 10 months, with the lawyer—commented back, "Haha thanks babe! Love you so much!"

It was the following day that Prime Video dropped the explosive trailer for the upcoming documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which features Jill and Derick discussing her family's conservative practices and religious values.

The Complete Duggar Family Tree

"There's a story that's going to be told," Jill said in the clip. "And I would rather be the one telling it."

She went on to recall being a part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles—a non-denominational Christian organization that teaches female obedience and encourages homeschooling—"as early as I can remember." (Read more about the show, dropping June 2, by clicking here.)

As the TLC stars prepare to share their story on camera, keep reading for a look at Jill and Derick's family photos.

Getting in the Holiday Spirit

The Dillards' family Christmas photo in 2019 featured Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard with their sons Israel, then 4, and Samuel, then 2.

Spooky Season

Derick took a break from his law studies in order to get in "some family time at the pumpkin patch" before Halloween, he wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Holly Jolly

They gave a glimpse into their Christmas decor in December 2020.

Family Vacay

The pair took a family vacation to Seaside, Ore. in August 2021, with Derick captioning this photo, "Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately!"

4th of July

The Dillards celebrated Independence Day on July 4, 2021.

All Hands on Deck

Derick brought his sons to work, writing, "Just another day of Clinic work with my law partners."

Rocking Out

The couple enjoyed a bluegrass and barbecue festival—not to mention a funnel cake treat—at Silver Dollar City theme park in Missouri in May 2022 while expecting their third son.

Reading Lesson

Jill and son Samuel attended story time at the local library in December 2021.

Baby No. 3

They announced the arrival of Frederick Michael Dillard in July 2022.

Graduating to Big Brothers

Jill captioned her sons' photo shoot, "We are all in love with our newest little boy in the tribe!"

Baby Snuggles

"Though the days are long sometimes, I know the years are short," Jill wrote alongside this photo with her baby Freddy in November 2022. "I cherish these moments holding my little ones & I pray God will help me to be the mama they need me to be."

Bonding Time With the Newborn

Derick spent some quality time with son Freddy, who was just 4 weeks in the pic.

"Papa's Home"

Jill shared the sweet photo in December 2022. "My world!" she wrote. "And @derickdillard is everybody's fave Love you babe."

Little Chef

Jill celebrated her son Israel's 8th birthday in April 2023. 

"I can't believe he's already 8 years old and doing 'big boy' things!" the TLC star shared. "Last night I asked him if he wanted to try his hand at making dinner for the whole family and naturally he chose his favorite, which has recently come to be known in our house as 'Israel's Favorite Soup.'"

A Bunny for Her Birthday

Derick wished his wife a happy 32nd birthday in May 2023. "Life with you is fun! I'm thankful every day for you, and I love you to the moon and back!" the attorney said. "P.S. One of these years I'll remember to get you 3 bunnies named Nibbles, Fluffy, and Edna for your birthday, like you've always wanted." 

