Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Celebrate Her Birthday Ahead of Duggar Family Secrets Release

Watch : Jill Duggar Speaks Out in Duggar Family Secrets Trailer

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are taking a moment to celebrate.

The couple rang in Jill's 32nd birthday on May 17, one day before the trailer for the documentary Duggar Family Secrets was released.

Derick penned a sweet message to his "lovely" wife of nine years, writing on Instagram, "Life with you is fun! I'm thankful every day for you, and I love you to the moon and back!"

Pairing the love note with a photo of Jill holding a rabbit, he added, "P.S. One of these years I'll remember to get you 3 bunnies named Nibbles, Fluffy, and Edna for your birthday, like you've always wanted."

The 19 Kids and Counting alum—who shares sons Israel, 8, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 10 months, with the lawyer—commented back, "Haha thanks babe! Love you so much!"

It was the following day that Prime Video dropped the explosive trailer for the upcoming documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which features Jill and Derick discussing her family's conservative practices and religious values.