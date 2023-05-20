Gymshark's Spring Clearance Styles Include $15 Sports Bras, $22 Leggings & More Must-Have Athleticwear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes, all you need is a little workout wardrobe refresh to get motivated to hit the gym, yoga studio or hiking trail. We're here to report that Gymshark has all the most stylish sportswear you could ask for, and pieces are currently on sale at unbelievable prices.
From the cutest workout clothes to comfy pieces you can sport on rest days, Gymshark's sale section is brimming with the most stylish athleticwear for an additional 30% off! Whether you're looking to get new sports bras for as low as $14, sporty windbreakers for $20, trendy sweat shorts and more, Gymshark's sale section is the place to shop right now.
There are so many pieces to choose from, so we rounded up some of the best Gymshark deals to shop before everything sells out. Check them all out below.
Elevate Longline Sports Bra
These longline sports bras are currently on sale for just $15. It's the perfect fit for your yoga or pilates class, or even just taking a hot girl walk to the coffee shop. We'll take one in each color, please.
Elevate Leggings
While you're buying that super cute and versatile longline sports bra, you need to get the leggings to match. The flattering and comfortable fit is on sale for just $22.
Elevate Cycling Shorts
Everyone needs a comfy, reliable pair of cycling shorts in their sportswear collection. They're perfect to wear all the time, even when you're not working out. This cute dark green pair is currently on sale for just $17.
Sweat Seamless Midi Tank
You'll get lots of wear out of this seamless midi tank. It's the perfect piece for a workout that you can pair with biker shorts, leggings, tennis skirts or joggers. The best part? It's on sale for just $13.
Crossover Leggings
These crossover leggings look and feel great, and they come in four versatile colors that are perfect for the summer. You'll never want to take them off!
Longline Sports Bra
This longline sports bra has medium support for those more intense training days. The breathable, lightweight style is comfortable, while the cups and thick straps add just the right amount of reinforcement.
Training Sweat Shorts
These sweat shorts will be your go-to all summer long. They're lightweight, comfortable and versatile. Plus, they're on sale for just $16.
Strappy Crop Cami Tank
This strappy cropped tank top is perfect for those hot summer hikes and training days. The lilac shade is so pretty, and it's on sale for just $21.
Sport Windbreaker
What's not to love about this windbreaker? The sporty look comes with an elastic adjustable hem, relaxed drop shoulders and three pretty colors. Plus, it's on sale for $29 instead of the usual $70.
Cotton Rib Midi Tank
This ribbed midi tank is soft to the touch and super stylish. You can pair the look with joggers, sweat shorts or leggings for a comfy, casual and sporty outfit.
