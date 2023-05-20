Why Fans Think Malika Haqq Just Revealed Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Boy’s Name

Watch : See Khloe Kardashian's New Pics of Her Baby Boy

Dolls, Malika Haqq might have just spilled the T.

After Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself holding her and ex Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old baby boy on Instagram, bestie Malika took to the comments section with an eyebrow-raising message, saying, "Go Tate!"

Those two words have fans speculating that Malika accidentally confirmed Khloe's son's name—even though the reality star is waiting to officially announce it on season three of The Kardashians. One fan asked, "name dropped?" while another said, "is this a name confirmation?!"

Khloe and Tristan—who also share daughter True Thompson, 5—welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in July, months after it was revealed that the NBA star had fathered a baby boy named Theo with Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

Moreover, Malika's sweet comment would align with Khloe's confession that the name would keep family tradition and start with the letter T like True and Tristan's.

"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she recalled during an April 5 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."