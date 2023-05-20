Why Fans Think Malika Haqq Just Revealed Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Boy’s Name

Dolls, Malika Haqq might have just spilled the T.
After Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself holding her and ex Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old baby boy on Instagram, bestie Malika took to the comments section with an eyebrow-raising message, saying, "Go Tate!"
Those two words have fans speculating that Malika accidentally confirmed Khloe's son's name—even though the reality star is waiting to officially announce it on season three of The Kardashians. One fan asked, "name dropped?" while another said, "is this a name confirmation?!"
Khloe and Tristan—who also share daughter True Thompson, 5—welcomed their baby boy via surrogate in July, months after it was revealed that the NBA star had fathered a baby boy named Theo with Maralee Nichols in December 2021.
Moreover, Malika's sweet comment would align with Khloe's confession that the name would keep family tradition and start with the letter T like True and Tristan's.
"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she recalled during an April 5 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."
The 38-year-old jokingly added, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."
In September, during the season two premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Good American founder quipped that "the only names I've been looking at" for her son were ones that started with the letter T.
At the time, mom Kris Jenner teased that an appropriate name for the baby boy would be Travis—following in the footsteps of sister Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott—in order to "just have an easy three."
And although Khloe and Tristan—who is also dad to Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig—are keeping tight-lipped about the name of their son, the two continue to co-parent their kids. Khloe even went as far as to shut down speculation that she and the NBA star have reunited, after a rumor posted on Instagram suggested otherwise.
"Stop pushing this narrative," Khloe wrote in the comments of a Kardashian fan page May 16. "It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…."
