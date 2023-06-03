Why TikTokers Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Want to Be Trailblazers in the LGBTQ+ Community

Watch : What Harry Jowsey Thinks About Ex-GF Francesca Farago's Engagement

The way Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan look out for future generations is too sweet to handle.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the influencers shared why it's important for them to be the representation in the LGBTQ+ community that they never had growing up.

To be honest, there's not a lot of out trans men," TikTok personality Jesse explained. "Luckily, living in L.A., I had a strong queer community that were showing me the way and I was looking up to what they were doing. Elliot Page coming out was a huge, huge moment for me, because he's so in the public eye, and I was like, 'Oh that must have not been easy.' And it made me feel that extra boost to keep going."

The way he saw it, continued Jesse—who shares videos featuring family life, stories about his transition and couple content with Francesca, with his 2.9 million TikTok followers—"If he can do it, I can do it. And that's what I want to send a message to the to the younger kids, like, 'You're going to be okay. And you're going to find this really amazing supportive community.'"